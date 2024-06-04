Aztec Group Hired by Corten Real Estate

PHILADELPHIA, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aztec Group, a leader in fund and corporate services, is the new fund administration provider to U.S. based real estate investment manager, Corten Real Estate.



“Corten’s decision to partner with Aztec is a strong endorsement of our award-winning real assets fund services. We have already developed a fantastic relationship and it is great to see our teams working side-by-side to deliver an efficient and robust administrative platform,” said Aztec Group Head of U.S. Real Assets Daniel Kalish.

Over the last five years, Corten has established itself as a uniquely positioned private investment fund manager, focusing on providing solution and strategic capital to stakeholders across key real estate sectors in the United States.

Aztec is providing Corten with ongoing fund administration, financial reporting and investor relations services from its metro-Philadelphia office.

“We were looking for a fund administrator that could provide accurate, best-in-class financial reporting and attentive investor relations support for our existing fund entities, several of which are nuanced,” said CFO Matt Kattler.

Corten’s COO and CCO Stefanie Langer offered “Aztec’s independence and proven track record in fund reporting and administration made the Group the ideal choice for supporting our next growth phase. Importantly, the local team has partnered extremely well with our staff and has worked to ensure the on-boarding process was as smooth as possible. We feel good about the path ahead.”

Over the past year, Aztec Group has opened an office in New York City, invested significantly in technology, and is continuing to grow the U.S. team - most recently appointing Scott Kraemer as Head of U.S. Markets.

About the Aztec Group

Established in 2001, Aztec Group is an award-winning independent provider of fund and corporate services, employing more than 2,000 people across the U.S., UK, Luxembourg, Ireland, and the Channel Islands. The Group specialises in alternative investments, administering more than $600 billion in assets, 450 funds and 4,500 entities for a range of clients, spanning the major asset classes including private equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, and infrastructure.

About Corten

Corten Real Estate Management LLC is a private investment manager that targets middle-market preferred equity, mezzanine debt and joint venture equity investments in properties located across the United States. Corten’s sector expertise and ability to invest up and down the capital stack allow it to provide tailored capital solutions to operating partners and sponsors looking to execute value-added business plans. Corten has offices in the Philadelphia, PA, Wilmington, DE and Chevy Chase, MD. www.cortenrealestate.com.