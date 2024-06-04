Skyward Specialty Invests in Media Liability Expansion With the Addition of Three Key Industry Veterans

HOUSTON, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.™ (NASDAQ: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company"), a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, announced today it has recruited three top media liability professionals, further expanding the Company’s Media Liability team following its impressive reception by the market after entering as a primary carrier just two months ago.



Skyward Specialty recruited Andrea Taylor as vice president of Media Liability. Ms. Taylor, formerly with ANV Media and QBE North America, has an impressive 25 years of leadership and underwriting expertise specializing in the segment. Also joining the team is Cheech Bradford as assistant vice president of Media Liability. Through her more than 35 years of specialized experience in media liability, Ms. Bradford previously held underwriting leadership positions at Hiscox, AXIS Capital and QBE North America. Further building out the team, the Company also welcomed experienced entertainment and media claims attorney Emily Caron as vice president of Media Liability Claims. In her role, Ms. Caron will be the dedicated professional managing media liability claims for the Company.

“When we entered the media liability market we knew we were ushering in a new phase of growth for our professional liability division, but the response from the market has been incredible,” said Jim Mormile, president of Professional Lines. “As a talent-forward organization our expansions are always talent-led with an aim to bring the very best underwriters and claims professionals to Skyward Specialty. We are excited to welcome Andrea, Cheech, and Emily, whose experience and marketplace following further strengthen the considerable opportunities we’ve identified to bring fresh and distinctive solutions to this market.”

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) with positive outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

