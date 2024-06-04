Intellyx Recognizes Ambassador as a “2024 Digital Innovator” for its New API Development Platform

BOSTON, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador , the cloud development tool company, was recognized by Intellyx , the analyst firm now celebrating 10 years of thought leadership and analysis dedicated to digital transformation, with an Intellyx Digital Innovator Award for Spring 2024.



As an industry analyst firm that focuses on enterprise digital transformation and the leading-edge vendors driving it, Intellyx interacts with numerous innovators in the enterprise IT marketplace. To acknowledge the trailblazing companies and tools worth watching, Intellyx developed the 2024 Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards.

“At Intellyx, we get dozens of PR pitches each day from a wide range of vendors,” said Jason Bloomberg, President of Intellyx. “We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms in their space. That’s why it made sense for us to call out the companies that made the cut.”

The Digital Innovator award is given to vendors who successfully complete Intellyx’s rigorous briefing selection process and are thought of as revolutionary in the space. Ambassador was pleased to receive this recognition after briefing Intellyx on their new API development tool, Blackbird , which is currently in Beta. Those interested in early access to the product before it’s available broadly as a tester can apply here.

“Even in these early stages, it's encouraging that the Intellyx group, among the first analysts to review our new API development tool, recognized its groundbreaking potential,” said Ambassador CEO Steve Rodda. “We are delighted with the initial feedback and eager to launch it at scale later this year!”

The positive feedback from Intellyx is an encouraging sign as the Ambassador prepares for a full-scale launch of Blackbird in late 2024. This new tool promises to simplify API development in complex environments, offering unprecedented efficiency, speed, and functionality for building and testing APIs to developers worldwide.

Ambassador was also recently recognized in G2’s API Management Grid in 2024 . Previously, their flagship product, Edge Stack API Gateway , received the ‘2023 Best in Microservices APIs’ Award during the API World conference.

For more details on the award and to see other winning vendors in this group, visit the 2024 Intellyx Digital Innovator awards page. The next round of award winners will be announced in December 2024.

ABOUT AMBASSADOR

Ambassador is more than just a cloud-native application development company. We are a catalyst for change in how enterprises design, deploy, and manage microservices on Kubernetes. The company’s flagship offerings - Edge Stack and Telepresence - are revolutionizing Kubernetes workflows to provide a better developer experience and meet developers where they are at. Edge Stack secures traffic management by providing cutting-edge API gateway capabilities. Telepresence bridges the gap between local development realms and remote Kubernetes clusters, simplifying the intricate infrastructure setups. Ambassador drives transformation, ensuring a delightful developer experience with quicker, secure software delivery every step of the way. Founded in 2014, Ambassador is remote-first and backed by top investors, including Insight Partners and Matrix Partners. Learn more at www.getambassador.io .