Artelo Biosciences Presents Important New Data on ART26.12 at the 57th Annual Scientific Meeting of the British Pain Society

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, dermatologic and neurological conditions, today announced that Professor Saoirse O’Sullivan will be presenting new preclinical data on ART26.12 at the 57th Annual Scientific Meeting of the British Pain Society. The conference is being held from June 4-6, 2024, in Nottingham, UK.



The presentations, titled, “ART26.12, a Novel Fatty Acid-binding Protein 5 Inhibitor, shows Efficacy in Breast Cancer-Induced Bone Pain” and “The Effects of the Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 Inhibitor ART26.12 in a Rat Model of Diabetic Neuropathy,” highlight Artelo’s Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 (FABP5) inhibitor under development for painful peripheral neuropathies and various cancers. Specifically, effective doses and plasma exposures are consistent with previously published data of ART26.12 in oxaliplatin-induced peripheral neuropathy (https://www.jpain.org/article/S1526-5900(24)00345-6/fulltext).

Professor Saoirse O’Sullivan, Vice President of Translational Sciences at Artelo, said, “We are pleased to be presenting these preclinical studies which underscore the broad therapeutic potential of ART26.12. Importantly, the data shows that oral treatment with ART26.12 was effective at reducing pain induced by cancer as well as diabetes, demonstrating that inhibiting FABP5 is a promising non-opioid, non-steroidal treatment strategy for pain.”

“We have now demonstrated that ART26.12 has an attractive safety profile and is effective in multiple preclinical models of peripheral neuropathy of diverse aetiology. With the global burden of pain affecting millions of individuals, particularly those with cancer-induced bone pain and diabetic neuropathy, ART26.12 offers an innovative approach intended to address a critical need for safer, more effective analgesics,” concluded Professor O’Sullivan.

ART26.12 represents a significant advancement in the Company’s commitment to developing innovative therapies targeting lipid signaling pathways. As previously announced, Artelo plans to submit an Investigational New Drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of neuropathic pain this month.

About ART26.12

Fatty Acid Binding Proteins (FABPs) are a family of intracellular proteins that chaperone lipids including endocannabinoids and fatty acids. FABP is overexpressed and associated with abnormal lipid signaling in a number of pathologies. ART26.12, Artelo’s lead FABP inhibitor, is a potent and selective inhibitor of FABP5 being developed as a novel, peripherally acting, non-opioid, non-steroidal analgesic, with an initial clinical study planned for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). Beyond ART26.12, Artelo’s extensive library of small molecule inhibitors of FABPs have shown therapeutic promise for the treatment of certain cancers, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, anxiety, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to raise additional capital in the future. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com