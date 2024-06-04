Grom’s Top Draw Animation to Showcase Premium 2D Animation Production Servies for Global Industry Leaders at Annecy 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) (“Grom” or the “Company”) confirmed today that its subsidiary, Top Draw Animation (“TDA”), will present its award-winning animation production services to leading animation companies during Annecy (France) 2024, the annual gathering of leading global animation industry creators and decision-makers. Led by its Chief Operating Officer, Cyrus Mistry, TDA will showcase its 25-year history of bringing animation to life, pitch the studio’s preferred partnership program, and discuss generous tax incentives offered by the Philippines for content produced at its Manila-based studio. The announcement was made today by Mistry,



Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, TDA recently announced a $2.9MM assignment – its largest ever – and this year’s Annecy Festival will spotlight its preferred partnership strategy, designed to lower costs, streamline teams, and accelerate production. Additionally, Mistry will also lead discussions on how the studio brings a host of animation to life, including feature-length and short-form content as well as full series shown throughout the world.

“Annecy is widely considered to be one of the must-attend animation gatherings in the world and Top Draw is energized to meet with our existing clients as well as potential new clients and share how, together, we can bring their visions to life for audiences everywhere,” said Mistry. “Our dedicated team of 300+ animation pros are passionate about every frame of every project and we recognize what a privilege it is to play a role in delighting audiences everywhere.”

Acquired by Grom in 2016, TDA is an award-winning state-of-the-art 2D animation studio offering premium, high-capacity Harmony and Flash production pipelines. Since 1999, Manila-based TDA has proudly served the global entertainment industry as a preferred production partner with best-in-class animation services. From boutique content creators to global entertainment brands, TDA has brought life to countless shows, movies, and characters from all around the world.

The cost-effectiveness of partnering with TDA is further bolstered by tax incentives through an initiative from the Film Philippine Office’s FLIP (Film Location Incentive Program), which grants up to a 20% cash rebate for approved work produced in the Philippines. Additionally, TDA partners can access another 5% bonus, to 25%, if the project meets the program's cultural merit standards.

About Top Draw Animation

Based in Manila, Philippines, Top Draw Animation produces animated series, movies, specials, and short-form content for several leading global and international entertainment providers and was acquired by Grom Social Enterprises in 2016.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, lets them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens and Curiosity Ink Media, a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid & long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. The Company also owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which provides web filtering for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit https://gromsocial.com or for investor relations, please visit investors.gromsocial.com .

