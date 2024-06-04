Thumzup® Media Corporation Reports a 70% Increase in Advertisers Since the Beginning of the Year

Company experiences 138% growth over the trailing twelve months

Thumzup surpasses 320 Advertisers on its platform

Los Angeles, CA, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP), a leader in innovative social media branding and marketing solutions, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its growth journey having surpassed 320 advertisers on its AdTech platform. This achievement marks over a 70% increase in advertisers on the platform since the beginning of the year, reflecting the company’s rapid expansion and growing influence. Additionally, Thumzup has experienced an impressive 138% growth over the trailing twelve months (TTM), underscoring its accelerating momentum and the increasing recognition of its platform's value.

The impressive growth evidences Thumzup's unique ability to connect businesses with their communities through user-generated social media content. Advertisers are increasingly recognizing the value of Thumzup’s platform, which allows consumers to earn cash rewards by posting about their experiences with participating businesses on social media.

“Our growth from 183 to over 320 advertisers in just five months highlights the increasing trust and reliance on our platform by businesses aiming to leverage authentic social media engagement,” said Robert Steele, CEO and Founder of Thumzup. “We are thrilled with this momentum and remain dedicated to providing small and medium-sized businesses with effective and affordable marketing solutions. This milestone not only speaks to our platform's value but also reflects our commitment to fostering genuine connections between advertisers and consumers.”

Thumzup’s expanding advertiser base includes a diverse range of businesses, from local eateries and boutique shops to fitness centers and professional services. This diversity showcases the platform’s versatility and broad appeal, particularly for industries seeking robust digital advertising solutions to enhance customer engagement.

Thumzup’s growth trajectory positions it as a leader in facilitating impactful, user-generated content campaigns. The company’s app, available on both the App Store and Google Play , empowers users to become brand advocates, enhancing advertisers’ visibility while enabling users to monetize their social media activities.

If you are interested in advertising your business with Thumzup, you can register your business here: https://www.thumzupmedia.com/advertiser-signup

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other major cash apps for approved posts.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info

investors@thumzupmedia.com

800-403-6150

Attachment