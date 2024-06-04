Carleton University’s Environmental Science Honours Degree receives ECO Canada Re-Accreditations 

ECO Canada is proud to announce Carleton University’s B.Sc. Environmental Science Honours degree’s reaccreditation!

CALGARY, Alberta, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ECO Canada Accreditation confirms that Carleton University’s Environmental Science degree conforms with the National Accreditation Standard (NAS) for Post-secondary Programs and aligns with the National Occupational Standard (NOS) and labour market requirements. This re-accreditation is an acknowledgement towards Carleton’s ability to equip the graduates with skills that are in demand or that they need to enter the labour market as environmental professionals.



Carleton University graduates exhibit a high standard of proficiency in topics such as water resource management, fish and wildlife ecology, ecological restoration, sustainable resource extraction, environmental monitoring, and environmental policy with high quality lectures, field courses, and hands-on lab work. They also show their commitment to addressing complex and multidisciplinary environmental and conservation problems.

Graduates will immediately qualify for the Environmental Professional in training (EPt) designation through ECO Canada upon graduation. As students from an accredited program, they are also eligible for a full Environmental Professional (EP®) designation after just four years of environmental work experience, which typically would require a full five years. This re-accreditation also ensures that the program keeps pace with trends and skills needed for the modern workforce and continues to cultivate a proactive, continuous improvement towards high-quality education, accountability, and public trust.

We look forward to graduates from Carleton University’s Environmental Science Honours degree to bring fundamental contributions in these fields.

About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

