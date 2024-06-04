Frequence Launches Operations in Canada

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequence , a leader in advertising sales automation and workflow software, has expanded operations into Canada.



“Entering the Canadian market is a monumental step for Frequence. Canada's diverse and dynamic advertising landscape presents a unique opportunity for us to introduce our innovative solutions to a new and significant audience,” said Tom Cheli, CEO of Frequence. “Our goal has always been to empower sales teams and improve operational efficiencies, and we're thrilled to extend our reach to help Canadian companies achieve their objectives.”

The expansion into Canada is part of Frequence's broader strategy to address the growing demand for advertising sales automation and workflow optimization worldwide. With this move, Frequence aims to bring its technology and comprehensive capabilities to Canadian media companies and agencies, enabling them to create, manage, and optimize campaigns with unprecedented ease and efficiency.

“Frequence’s platform has been instrumental in helping us optimize our operations and drive efficiencies,” said Brett Adnum, President at Golden West. “With the seamless integration, real-time analytics, and scalable solutions available with Frequence, we've been able to drive meaningfully better results for our advertisers.”

Frequence's platform offers a suite of tools that include proposal generation, campaign management, and performance tracking. By automating complex processes and providing actionable insights, Frequence enables advertisers to maximize efficiency and optimize their advertising spend. For more information, visit www.frequence.com

About Frequence

Frequence is the leading provider of software for media companies to automate and grow their local advertising sales. Through its full-stack workflow and campaign management software, Frequence provides the necessary tools to launch, manage, and optimize multichannel campaigns. From sales intelligence to measurement and analytic tools - all integrated within a platform that creates personalized, multichannel media proposals with campaign insights - Frequence users have a complete end-to-end solution.

In an industry overwhelmed by point solutions, especially among media companies and buyers, Frequence has developed the first, comprehensive platform that empowers users with state-of-the-art technology while optimizing person-to-person relationships. Leveraging an advanced framework and AI, Frequence makes selling local advertising scalable and profitable.

Media Contact:

Hugh S. Moore

Broadsheet Communications for Frequence

hugh@broadsheetcomms.com