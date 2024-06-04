Intapp partners with Bite Investments to enhance investor management

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, today announced a new partnership with Bite Investments, a SaaS provider for the private markets and alternative investments industry.



Through this partnership, Intapp DealCloud clients using Bite Investments’ fundraising and investor management software, Bite Stream, can now directly access an investor portal within DealCloud. Bite Stream’s integration with DealCloud addresses core needs for alternative asset managers, including:

Full investor lifecycle management in one platform, with a unified view of investor information, fund performance, and deal pipelines

Seamless data transfers between the Bite Stream Investor Portal and DealCloud, including automated investor profile creation

Advanced analytics and enhanced visualization of investor activity



“Asset managers are often at a disadvantage when it comes to the ability to access critical information,” said Erin Guinan, General Manager of DealCloud at Intapp. “The partnership between Intapp and Bite Investments unifies data directly in the system investors are using daily, maximizing efficiency, improving data integrity, and improving the user experience.”

“With macroeconomic challenges steadying and private equity dealmaking picking up, asset managers are still facing headwinds of scale and complexity. This is what we solve for with Bite Stream,” said William Rudebeck, CEO of Bite Investments. “We are excited to work with Intapp to help their clients with a truly end-to-end solution, allowing them to move deals faster, minimize data transfer risks, and get superior investor insight.”

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About Bite Investments

Bite Investments is a global financial technology and enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions company. Bite Stream, Bite’s fundraising and investor management software, helps asset managers and companies streamline their client’s diligence, compliance, distribution, client onboarding, and investor relations processes and workflows. Led by an international team with extensive experience in technology, alternative investments, financial services and wealth management, Bite has offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, catering to its clients located globally across six continents. For more information, visit biteinvestments.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@BiteInvestments), and LinkedIn.

Press contact:

Ali Robinson, Intapp, press@intapp.com

Margarita Kouklaki Ntourou, Bite Investments, Margarita@BiteInvestments.com