Code42 Partners with Abnormal Security to Protect Data from Insider Threats Across Email, Web, and Cloud

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Code42 Software, Inc., the leader in data loss and insider threat protection, today announced it has partnered with Abnormal Security, the leader in AI-native human behavior security, to launch Abnormal Security for Incydr Flows. The new integration will provide joint customers with increased visibility and control over data across email, web, cloud, and more while enabling security teams to quickly remediate insider threat incidents.



“Integrating Code42® Incydr™ data protection with Abnormal Security addresses one of the most common vectors for data exfiltration: email,” said Dave Capuano, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Code42. “According to Code42’s 2024 Annual Data Exposure Report, email is ranked as one of the top three data exfiltration methods that pose the greatest risk to businesses. As workers rely on email to do their jobs, the risk of falling victim to phishing attacks, accidentally sending emails to the wrong recipient, or transferring files to personal email accounts is extremely high. This new integration combats this risk.”

Abnormal Security for Incydr Flows enables organizations to use a single source to dynamically monitor and respond to risk-based events across email, web, and cloud to proactively prevent high-risk users from leaking data. When insider-driven events do occur, security teams can quickly stop and address incidents. Joint customers can:

Manage user groups : Use information from Abnormal Security’s user groups to add, remove, and manage users on Code42 Incydr watch lists (e.g., high-risk users or repeat offenders) based on alert types.

: Use information from Abnormal Security’s user groups to add, remove, and manage users on Code42 Incydr watch lists (e.g., high-risk users or repeat offenders) based on alert types. Detect exfiltration : Seamlessly manage the highest-risk users and gain visibility into email, endpoint, and cloud exfiltration events.

: Seamlessly manage the highest-risk users and gain visibility into email, endpoint, and cloud exfiltration events. Leverage a full range of controls: Take preventative and corrective action on detected activities using the full range of Abnormal Security and Code42 Incydr response controls.



"The data loss and threat protection capabilities of Code42 Incydr data protection combined with Abnormal Security’s ability to deeply understand human behavior and precisely detect anomalies ensures our customers have comprehensive visibility and control over critical data,” said Mike Britton, Chief Information Security Officer at Abnormal Security. “The beauty of this integration is that it maximizes cybersecurity protections without hampering worker productivity."

Abnormal Security and Code42 will be hosting a webinar on June 17th at 2:00 PM EST, covering “Inside the Data Leak Dilemma: Strategies to Stop Breaches and Foster a Security-Conscious Culture.” Join two leading industry voices, Mike Britton, CISO at Abnormal Security, and Dennis Dayman, CISO at Code42, as they launch the technical partnership between these two leading organizations with a discussion on the state of data security. Register here to reserve your place.

Abnormal Security for Incydr Flows will be available to joint customers of all Code42 Incydr data protection tiers and Abnormal Security product plans.

Code42 is the leader in data loss and insider threat protection. Native to the cloud, Code42® Incydr™ data protection rapidly detects data exposure, loss, leak, and theft and speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management, or disrupting employee productivity. The solution offers a complete range of response solutions, including automated microlearning modules for accidental non-malicious risk, case management for efficient investigation collaboration, and automated blocking for the highest-risk use cases. Code42’s IRM Program Launchpad helps organizations get up and running quickly to ensure success and return on investment.

With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce data loss from insiders while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Innovative organizations, including the fastest-growing security companies, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Code42’s data protection solution is FEDRAMP-authorized and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and other compliance frameworks. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NewView Capital, and Split Rock Partners. Code42 has played a defining role in developing a vision and requirements for the IRM category and is a founding member of the Insider Risk Community.

The Company has several offices across the United States, and its clients include the most recognizable security, technology, manufacturing, and life sciences organizations, such as CrowdStrike, Okta, Lyft, BAYADA Home Health Care, Rakuten, Sumo Logic, MacDonald-Miller, MACOM, Ping Identity, Shape Technologies, and Snowflake.



