Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration Program and Activities Announced for Mall of America Event on June 13-15

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affair s (MDVA) is announcing the schedule of activities during the commemoration event marking the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. The three-day event for Vietnam-era Veterans and their families, allies of the United States and all Minnesotans who wish to thank our Veterans, is being held June 13-15 at Mall of America ®.



Over the three days, attendees can see historical displays, the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall, view Vietnam War documentaries and more. In addition, on Friday June 14, there will be a Commemoration Program at Mall of America in the Huntington® Bank Rotunda with speakers, music and storytelling, followed by a complimentary brunch for Vietnam Veterans.

Thursday, June 13

Time Activity Mall of America Location 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Vietnam Veterans Resource Fair North Atrium, 2nd Floor 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Historical displays from the Minnesota Military and

Veterans Museum and the American Veterans Traveling

Tribute Vietnam Wall North Atrium, 1st Floor 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Live recording of Minnesota Military Radio Program North Atrium, 2nd Floor

Friday, June 14

Time Activity Mall of America Location 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Vietnam Veterans Resource Fair North Atrium, 2nd Floor 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Historical displays from the Minnesota Military and

Veterans Museum and the American Veterans Traveling

Tribute Vietnam Wall North Atrium, 1st Floor 10:30 - 11 a.m. Minnesota National Guard 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull”

Band Huntington® Bank Rotunda 11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Vietnam War 50th anniversary Commemoration Program

with music, speakers and storytelling Huntington® Bank Rotunda 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Complimentary Vietnam Veterans Brunch North Atrium, 2nd Floor in Resource Fair 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Minnesota National Guard 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull”

Band Huntington® Bank Rotunda 12:15 p.m. and

2:45 p.m. Free Movie screening: Welcome Home! A Nation’s Tribute

to Vietnam Veterans B&B Theaters, Mall of America 4th floor

Saturday, June 15



Time Activity Mall of America Location 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Vietnam Veterans Resource Fair North Atrium, 2nd Floor 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Historical displays from the Minnesota Military and

Veterans Museum and the American Veterans Traveling

Tribute Vietnam Wall North Atrium, 1st Floor 12:15 p.m. Free Movie screening: Welcome Home! A Nation’s Tribute

to Vietnam Veterans B&B Theaters, Mall of America 4th floor

For Veterans who need transportation to the event, MDVA is working with Veteran Service Organizations around the state to organize transportation on buses that will travel to Mall of America on Friday, June 14 in the early morning and return to their communities later that afternoon. For more details, visit MinnesotaVeteran.org/Vietnam50 .

“We are honored to host this event that recognizes the crucial contributions and deep sacrifices made by our Vietnam Veterans and Allies of the United States during the war,” said MDVA Commissioner Brad Lindsay. “It is a great opportunity for all Minnesotans to show our gratitude and honor our Vietnam Veterans in whatever capacity or branch they served.”

MDVA is looking for Vietnam-era Veterans to share their stories and experiences about their service during the war as part of the Vietnam War Commemoration Oral History Project . Veterans who wish to participate by being interviewed will record a video of their story, which will be archived and preserved as part of the project. Anyone interested in participating or learning more can contact Bess Ellenson at bellenson@tunheim.com .

For more information visit MinnesotaVeteran.org/Vietnam50 .

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) is a cabinet-level state agency dedicated to serving Minnesota Veterans and their families.

Mall of America is located in Bloomington, Minn., minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and adjacent to MSP International Airport.

