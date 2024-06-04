Floré Clinical Teams Up with Evexia Diagnostics to Distribute Personalized Microbiome Mapping Technology to 20,000 Clinicians

SAN DIEGO and WASHINGTON, Conn., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Floré Clinical, a leader in gut health testing specializing in made-to-order probiotics based on an individual’s gut microflora, today announced a new distribution agreement with Evexia Diagnostics to bring Floré’s personalized microbiome mapping technology, GI SereniT™, to Evexia’s 20,000 clinical practitioners. Evexia Diagnostics is a cutting-edge platform that directly links clinicians with the testing, diagnostic panels and health information they need to help patients. Together, the two are expanding access to precision nutrition solutions and advancing the effort to make personalized microbiome testing part of the standard of care in clinical settings.



GI SereniT offers comprehensive stool analysis via Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) of the gut microbiome. The at-home stool test provides patients with clinically relevant insight into gut dysbiosis, microbiome diversity, pathogenic bacteria, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), irritable bowel disease (IBD) and more. It identifies over 25,000 organism species while revealing information about gastrointestinal symptoms that many suffer from, such as gas, bloating and stomach pain. After receiving the results, Floré creates a custom probiotic/prebiotic formula optimized for patients’ gut health.

“About 15% of the population suffers from unresolved gastrointestinal issues. Leveraging advanced microbiome mapping methods, personalized gut health testing technology like GI SereniT helps people get to the root cause of their health problems faster,” said Sunny Jain, founder and chief executive officer of Floré. “Enabled by Evexia’s vast network of clinicians and laboratory services, we’re proud to bring these offerings to more people than ever before, and create custom, meaningful solutions that provide lasting effects on patients’ health.”

Evexia Diagnostics stands out in the clinical laboratory services landscape, primarily catering to the functional and integrative medicine communities. Founded in 2007, Evexia has carved a niche by offering comprehensive, cutting-edge laboratory services at affordable prices. The organization's proprietary infrastructure is tailored to meet the needs of both licensed and non-licensed clinicians, focusing on delivering fast and reliable solutions to enhance client efficiency and profitability.

“Floré Clinical is doing something special. They are delivering next-generation testing by equipping providers with interpretation as well as the solution,” said Ryan Obermeier, vice president and chief commercial officer of Evexia Diagnostics. “I believe as Floré Clinical continues to see success by offering unilateral solutions to healthcare practitioners, we will see a series of “Me Too” companies following their footsteps in the trail they have blazed in the industry.”

Evexia's commitment to the wellness philosophy extends beyond diagnostics to include high-quality nutraceuticals via Evexia Nutraceuticals. Floré’s goals, products and positioning as an industry leader in the functional medicine and precision nutrition fields align seamlessly with Evexia’s comprehensive approach to meeting the needs of modern-day clinicians.

Floré Clinical was created to partner with like-minded clinical professionals and practice models to help millions get gut healthy, where clinicians can refer patients to three-month, six-month or 12-month gut wellness programs. As clinicians become aware of the testing technology, Floré believes microbiome analysis will become the new standard of care, replacing outdated methods of analysis like culturing, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR).

Floré Clinical is the clinical sector of Floré by Sun Genomics, a leader in gut health testing. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Diego, the company specializes in made-to-order probiotics based on an individual’s gut microflora. Using a patented methodology based on the extraction of DNA in stool, this approach ensures that customers receive a fully personalized probiotic that can be received as a monthly subscription. To learn more, visit www.floreclinical.com or www.flore.com.

