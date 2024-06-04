BEN Collaborates with SAIL, of Weill Cornell Medical Center, to Explore AI Applications for Physician Training & Patient Engagement

JACKSON, Wyo., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Engagement Network (BEN), (Nasdaq: BNAI), an emerging provider of personalized customer engagement AI, and the Skills Acquisition and Innovation Laboratory (SAIL), an educational resource of The Department of Surgery at New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, today announced a pilot collaboration that will explore the use of BEN’s AI assistants to improve healthcare access and support for patients, as well as ongoing training for the use of new technologies in healthcare settings.



SAIL offers an array of hands-on educational activities to instruct, train and expand the scope of practicing physicians, fellows, residents, nurses, medical students, and surgical teams using immersive, simulation-based tools providing the state-of-the-art technology and expertise needed to broaden and enhance the scope of medical training.

“SAIL is amplifying its educational impact,” said Dr. Thomas Fahey, Vice Chair, Department of Surgery and Dr. Jay Rosenberg, Manager of SAIL. “Our collaboration with BEN’s proprietary technology innovations will help us lead the way to a new ‘mediverse,’ where better outcomes and healthcare for all have never been so achievable.”

Through the partnership, BEN x SAIL aims to improve real-world patient outcomes by strategically using BEN’s human-modeled AI avatars, which can see, hear, understand, remember, analyze, speak and gesture in the same way that a person would in human-to-human interactions. BEN’s AI assistants’ ability to process and accurately respond to complex queries and requests from patients and healthcare professionals provides an opportunity to address shortages and stresses of healthcare professionals and physicians. This allows BEN’s AI assistants to serve as both a customer- and physician-facing tool that increases responsiveness, efficiency and business productivity metrics.

“Offering relief to physicians through faithful AI assistance, has the potential to enhance physician effectiveness by handling routine tasks and responding with simple information,” explained Richard S. Isaacs, MD, Dean of the College of Medicine at California Northstate University, and Medical Advisor to BEN. “AI holds the promise of revolutionizing healthcare by bolstering current educational and care delivery practices, improving access to care, and addressing disparities in health equity."

In patient-facing situations at pharmacies and clinics, the AI assistants can answer patient questions round-the-clock, providing medically accurate information on prescriptions, treatment options and administrative operations such as appointment scheduling – saving critical time for medical professionals and providing much improved customer service. With AI-driven support, physicians can gain instant access to vast medical information that can improve patient experiences and outcomes in time-sensitive scenarios.

"The promises of generative AI as a reliable and commercially enhancing tool are not being realized today for businesses requiring specialized solutions that maintain compliance and minimize risk," said Paul Chang, Co-CEO of BEN. "Our AI delivers on these unmet promises with a privacy-driven and business-safe application that dependably completes tasks and serves professionals and customers in critical and resource-constrained industries like healthcare.”

