ECAL Cements Market-Leading Position with Acquisition of Rokt Calendar

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading calendar marketing and communications company ECAL is expanding, acquiring US-based company Rokt Calendar in a deal adding more than 25 tier-one brands to ECAL’s portfolio.

As part of the deal, ECAL – which syncs users’ favourite live events, sporting fixtures, shows, ticketing and venue information directly to their calendars – will add an extra eight million users to the platform.

The NBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, Indycar, EuroLeague, Fox Sports, Big Ten Network, The Skimm and SiriusXM are just some of the household brands moving to ECAL’s suite following the acquisition.

The move secures ECAL’s position as the global leader in calendar marketing, with the acquisition adding an increased presence in the US to an already dominant position in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Europe.

ECAL founder and CEO Patrick Barrett said the move will give millions of new users access to ECAL’s full suite of services, while giving businesses a better way to communicate events, with higher engagement and consumer insights.

“This is a really exciting deal for us, and it’s a game changer for users who want direct information access to the brands and events they love, right at their fingertips,” Mr Barrett said.

“More than 70 per cent of adults rely on a digital calendar to manage their lives, so synced calendars are the easiest and most effective way for businesses to engage with their audiences around their events.”

“ECAL is also a highly effective data acquisition tool which can collect valuable first-party insights and help brands build personalised connections.”

With 100 per cent delivery rates, and clickthrough rates of up to 10 per cent for targeted marketing and 15 for live streamed events, ECAL’s direct-to-calendar approach avoids the inbox chaos, and commands consumer attention at the right time, in the right place.

The acquisition expands ECAL’s reach, connecting it with:

24 million users globally

Eight million monthly active users

15 billion data points per month

Calendars translated in more than 35 languages





“We’re seeing a rising global demand for ECAL, which is driven by businesses undertaking digital transformation projects in a post-Covid world, and businesses who have invested heavily in data strategy, CRM and personalisation, with a strong desire for continuous, reliable first-party data in a cookie-free future,” Mr Barrett said.

“With the ever-increasing fragmentation of communications and the need for brands to properly 'cut-through', the calendar is one of the last remaining sacred spaces, and a single source of truth for most people.”

About ECAL:

ECAL is a world-leading calendar marketing, communications and data platform, used by 400+ major brands globally across sports, entertainment, media, ticketing and venues. Headquartered in Melbourne, with a presence in London, Los Angeles, Singapore, and Manila, ECAL’s smart ‘sync to calendar’ technology enables rich, dynamic, event-based communications straight to the personal calendar of users, to achieve better business outcomes.

ECAL’s clients include Formula 1, Premier League, Disney+, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, The Skimm, SiriusXM, NBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, World Rugby, World Athletics, Volleyball World, Formula E, ECB, The FA, ICC, LaLiga, FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC, AFL, NRL, Cricket Australia, NBL, Ticketek, Club Wembley, Venues NSW and others.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/390bd5d5-03e9-412a-a634-7e39d8f811ed