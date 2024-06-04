Aviv Clinics Announces Case Study Showing Benefits of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for Military Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in Elderly Veterans

ORLANDO, Fla., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviv Clinics, one of the world’s most advanced brain clinics, published the results of a new case study which show a unique hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) protocol was effective in treating persistent post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in elderly veterans.



The report, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for Military Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in Elderly Veterans: Case Studies, Literature Review, and Discussion, was conducted at Aviv Clinics in The Villages, Fla., and published in the peer-reviewed journal, Annals of Case Reports.

The study evaluated the effects of a unique HBOT protocol for two patients, aged 60 and 77, with more than two decades of PTSD symptoms. For both individuals, clinical, cognitive and brain imaging-based evaluations were done at baseline and following the treatment course, which included 60 HBOT sessions, five days a week over a 12-week period.

The treatment resulted in significant improvements across clinical, cognitive, and neurological domains. Both individuals exhibited substantial reductions in PTSD symptom severity, marked improvements in emotional regulation, and enhanced cognitive functioning post-HBOT. Additionally, neuroimaging showed an increase in brain activity, particularly in regions associated with memory, attention, and emotional regulation.

“In these case studies, we observed that the beneficial effects of HBOT were evident even in individuals decades after the initial trauma,” said Dr. Amir Hadanny, chief medical officer and head of research at Aviv Clinics. “The prospect of treating chronic PTSD offers new hope for elderly patients experiencing persistent symptoms that have been unresponsive to other forms of treatment. This treatment can also alleviate emotional burdens on their caregivers and reduce economic strain on the healthcare system.”

HBOT is a medical treatment in which 100% oxygen is administered at an increased environmental pressure. Aviv’s unique HBOT protocol, the hyperoxic-hypoxic paradox, fluctuates oxygen levels during treatment and is being used to repair and regenerate damaged brain tissue in several types of brain injuries including stroke, traumatic brain injury, PTSD, long COVID and age-related cognitive decline, among others.

Aviv Clinics offers an advanced treatment program with a multidisciplinary team of medical experts providing patients with top-line care with the goal of improving their brain and body function and quality of life. The Aviv Medical Program includes an in-depth assessment of the patient’s physical and neurological condition to assess their overall health. For patients that meet the criteria to enter the program, the Aviv team then prepares a comprehensive, personalized treatment schedule combining HBOT with cognitive and physical training and dietary coaching for a holistic approach to patient health. The HBOT sessions are conducted in state-of-the-art multiplace chambers that are comfortable, safe and allow for medical staff to accompany patients during the treatment. The elevated pressure in the HBOT chamber creates an optimal oxygenation condition, ultimately providing damaged brain and body tissues the environment necessary to heal.

About Aviv Clinics

Aviv Clinics is the leader in the research and treatment of age-related cognitive and functional decline and novel applications of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) to maximize human performance. Based on an exclusive partnership with the world’s largest hyperbaric medicine and research facility, the Sagol Center at Shamir Medical Center in Israel, Aviv is introducing a global network of clinics delivering the most effective evidence-based treatment of age-related decline—the Aviv Medical Program. The advanced treatment regimen was developed based on over a decade of research and thousands of patients treated worldwide under the scientific leadership of Shai Efrati, M.D., chair of Aviv Scientific’s Medical Advisory Board and director of the Sagol Center.

