OpenDrives Appoints Media & Entertainment Veteran Sean Lee as CEO

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenDrives, Inc. , the global provider of software-defined media workflow solutions and data management capabilities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Lee as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Lee recently served as the company’s Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, and has held leadership positions with OpenDrives since 2015.

A seasoned entertainment industry veteran and leader in new media and software solutions, Lee oversees the development and execution of the company's vision, strategy, and operations, delivering high-performance storage solutions that enable the breadth and depth of creative workflows. He has a proven track record of managing complex projects as well as leading teams and business units, including a transformative 15 years with Universal Studios, implementing efficient processes, and designing innovative workflows that improved business outcomes, lowered costs, and enhanced security. As CEO of OpenDrives, Lee will continue to leverage his experience as a customer to develop and deliver solutions that empower content creators and drive the future of media and entertainment.

“Our vision is to revolutionize the way creatives interact with technology, empowering them to achieve their boldest visions without being constrained by traditional storage complexities and their associated cost barriers,” says Lee. “OpenDrives is at the forefront of solving challenging data storage and creative workflow problems for content creators, broadcasters, sports organizations, and technologists. Our innovative solutions are breaking down workflow barriers, empowering creators with unimpeded and unlimited access to their content and data.”

OpenDrives recently unveiled Atlas software-defined storage platform built around a composable software architecture and complemented with an unlimited capacity business model. Atlas empowers users to work collaboratively at speed and deliver seamless business outcomes, no matter where they are or what tools they prefer.

Lee adds, “By embracing a customer-first approach and advocating for a flexible, software-defined storage ecosystem, we enable our clients to only pay for what they require without sacrificing performance and scale seamlessly with their growth. We are committed to driving innovation and challenging the status quo, so that the media and entertainment industry can continue to push boundaries and tell immersive stories that engage, inform and delight audiences everywhere on any platform.”

With Lee at the helm, OpenDrives aims to introduce new business models and technology platforms that focus on customer enablement and success for companies of all sizes and creative workflow requirements.

"Sean’s appointment as CEO underscores his genuine and transparent nature, qualities that define true leadership and inspiration for the journey ahead. His deep industry experience and charismatic outlook, make Sean precisely what OpenDrives needs to remain focused on the Media & Entertainment sector, as well as any business with content workflows,” says Joel Whitley, Partner - IAG Capital Partners . “We are confident that Sean will build on this strong foundation to propel the business forward to break new ground in empowering storytellers and creatives worldwide."

Lee replaces Izhar Sharon as CEO. His appointment is effective immediately. For more information about OpenDrives please visit www.opendrives.com .

About OpenDrives

OpenDrives, Inc. is a leading provider of software-defined media workflow solutions and storage management services. Founded in 2011 by media and entertainment post-production professionals and technologists, OpenDrives is built for the most demanding and complex workflows. Powered by the open ecosystem, with Atlas software at its core, OpenDrives delivers simple, flexible, and scalable solutions that match highly unique and diverse performance needs, on-premises and into the cloud. OpenDrives is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. To learn more about OpenDrives, visit www.opendrives.com .

