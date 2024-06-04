Industry leaders launch TOPIKOS, a spirit and beverage company that offers route-to-market solutions with global expertise

TORONTO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Topikos Spirit & Beverage Company Inc. (TOPIKOS), a Canadian-owned beverage-alcohol business, announces its official launch. TOPIKOS marries industry expertise with global brand expansion via its Co-Founders Peter Kourtis, CEO and Walter Schneider, Chairman.



Kourtis, an industry veteran, brings over 25 years of leadership experience across global beverage alcohol companies, including Diageo and Pernod Ricard, while Schneider is a serial entrepreneur with over 40 years of experience in global real estate, enterprise development and capital markets.

TOPIKOS, meaning a local place of gathering, reflects the company’s unique distributor, broker, and route-to-market model, which brings consumers and brands together by integrating sales, marketing, joint partnerships, brand development, and manufacturing. Led by Kourtis, CEO, and Daniel Marujo, General Manager (former Bacardi and Diageo executive), the team is united in its mission to serve customers and consumers in Canada and across North America.

"TOPIKOS has crafted a simplified yet creative route-to-market solution for local and global brands to grow," says Kourtis, TOPIKOS Co-Founder and CEO. “This winning formula, combined with our talented and dedicated team that hustles hard and cares, makes us the new and leading agency to partner with."

The company already represents and manufactures a distinguished portfolio of global and local brands across spirits, RTD and wine in Canada. TOPIKOS is committed to exploring liquid development, partnership opportunities, and true joint ventures and acquisitions in North America that grow solid partnerships and build emerging, premium beverage-alcohol brands with a proven entrepreneurial backbone.

"Success comes from relentless pursuit," says Schneider, TOPIKOS Co-Founder and Chairman. “We believe that there's a real opportunity to showcase incredible brands that haven't yet had the opportunity to be discovered by consumers or have been lost in the crowd."

TOPIKOS also engages with a board of advisors, a strategic selection of industry professionals from diverse professional backgrounds chosen for their deep understanding of the beverage alcohol industry and their ability to provide valuable guidance. These advisors play a crucial role in ensuring that TOPIKOS stays at the forefront of industry trends and best practices.

About Topikos Spirit & Beverage Company Inc. (TOPIKOS)

Topikos Spirit & Beverage Company Inc. (TOPIKOS) is a Canadian-owned beverage-alcohol distributor and broker company. TOPIKOS brings industry expertise to both world-class and emerging brands, serving customers and consumers across Canada through a unique distributor and route-to-market model targeting sales, marketing, joint partnerships, brand development and manufacturing with ongoing expansion into the US market. For more information about TOPIKOS™ and its full-service innovative route-to-market offering, visit topikosinc.com.

For business inquiries: Daniel Marujo, daniel.marujo@topikosinc.com; 647-558-9300 ex 102

For media inquiries: Remy Delima, A&C. remy@acteam.ca OR Chloe Villeneuve, A&C, chloe@acteam.ca