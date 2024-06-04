18 Genesis HealthCare Affiliated Centers Earn 2024 AHCA/NCAL Bronze National Quality Award

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare, Inc., one of the largest post-acute providers in the nation, announced that 18 affiliated skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers have been recognized as 2024 recipients of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for their commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care. This distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The Program honors providers across the nation that have demonstrated their dedication to enhancing the quality of care for our nation’s elders and individuals with disabilities.



Recipients of the Bronze - Commitment to Quality Award Include:

Keller Landing - Tuscumbia, AL

Magnolia Ridge Center - Gardendale, AL

Merry Wood Lodge - Elmore, AL

Cedar Ridge Center - Skowhegan, ME

Harbor Hill (AL) - Belfast, ME

Marshwood Center - Lewiston, ME

Orono Commons - Orono, ME

Sedgewood Commons - Falmouth, ME

Springbrook Center - Westbrook, ME

Harris Hill Center - Concord, NH

Abbeyville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center - Lancaster, PA

Camp Hill Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center - Camp Hill, PA

Laureldale Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center - Laureldale, PA

Cumberland Village - La Follette, TN

Willow Ridge Center - Maynardville, TN

St. Albans Healthcare & Rehab Center - Saint Albans, VT

Carehaven Center - Martinsburg, WV

Hidden Valley Center - Oak Hill, WV

“We are so proud of these 18 locations for being honored with a Bronze award,” said Lauren Murray, Senior Vice President of Operations for Genesis HealthCare. “Quality care is at the core of everything they do. They have clearly demonstrated their commitment to delivering ever-improving quality care to their patients and residents.”

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process reviewed and evaluated by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance over time to improve the quality of life and care of long term care residents.

Providers begin the quality improvement journey at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile detailing among other elements their vision, mission, key customers, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must demonstrate the use of a performance improvement system. Trained examiners review each application to determine if a center has met the demands of the criteria. As a recipient of the Bronze - Commitment to Quality award, these 18 locations may now move forward to the Silver - Achievement in Quality award criteria.

“Receiving this award marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards excellence,” said Cathy Bergland, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board Chair. “Congratulations to these 18 locations for this significant achievement. I encourage each Center to take some time to celebrate and continue striving for higher levels of quality and performance.”

The National Quality Awards will be presented during Delivering Solutions 24 , the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, October 6-9, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

ABOUT GENESIS HEALTHCARE, INC.

Genesis HealthCare, Inc. is a holding company with affiliates that provide services to skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities. Its subsidiaries also specialize in contract rehabilitation therapy, respiratory therapy, physician services, and accountable care. To learn more, visit www.genesishcc.com .

ABOUT AHCA/NCAL

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 14,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers, and homes for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit www.ahcancal.org .

Media Contact: (Lori Mayer)

610-283-4995