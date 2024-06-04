China Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2024: Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour and Retail Spend - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prepaid card market in China increased at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2019-2023. Over the forecast period of 2024 to 2028, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.9%, increasing from US$282.11 billion in 2023 to reach US$437.29 billion by 2028.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in China. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.
- Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card and digital wallet industry.
- Digital wallet segments: Provides value, volume and average value per transaction across 5 key spend categories in digital wallet. This includes retail, travel, entertainment and gaming, restaurant, and recharge and bill payment.
- Open loop and closed loop prepaid cards: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities 12 open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
- Virtual Prepaid Cards: Provides transaction value analysis across 12 key prepaid card catergories for Virtual Prepaid Cards.
- Detailed Market Share Analysis by Key Players in the Prepaid Card Market.
- Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.
- Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.
Report Scope
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in China. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.
China Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Forecast
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
China Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
China Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments
- Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
China Digital Wallet Spend by Key Retail Categories
- Food and Grocery
- Health and Beauty Products
- Apparel and Foot Wear
- Books,Music and Video
- Consumer Electronics
- Pharmacy and Wellness
- Gas Stations
- Restaurants and Bars
- Toys, Kids and Baby Products
- Services
- Other Categories
China Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
- Load Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
China Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
China Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
China Prepaid Card Market Share by Key Players
- General Purpose Prepaid Cards
- Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Cards
- Travel Forex Prepaid Cards
- Meal Prepaid Cards
China Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
- By Age Group
- By Income Group
- By Gender
China Prepaid Card Spend by Key Retail Categories
- Food and Grocery
- Health and Beauty Products
- Apparel and Foot Wear
- Books,Music and Video
- Consumer Electronics
- Pharmacy and Wellness
- Gas Stations
- Restaurants and Bars
- Toys, Kids and Baby Products
- Services
- Other Categories
China General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
China Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
- By Open Loop Gift Card
- By Closed Loop Gift Card
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Retail Consumer Segment
- By Corporate Consumer Segment
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location
China Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
- By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
- By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
China Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Retail
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
China Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
China Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
China Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
China Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
China Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
China Virtual Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
China Virtual Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Categories
- General Purpose Prepaid Cards
- Gift Cards
- Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Cards
- Teen and Campus Prepaid Cards
- Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Cards
- Payroll Prepaid Cards
- Meal Prepaid Cards
- Travel Forex Prepaid Cards
- Transit and Trolls Prepaid Cards
- Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Cards
- Fuel Prepaid Cards
- Utilities and Other Prepaid Cards
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mi9dkw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.