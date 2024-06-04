Next Housing 2.0 Thought Leader Webinar Addresses Cost Cutting in Net Zero Building

Lake City, Colo., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media is excited to announce the next 2024 Housing 2.0 Thought Leader Webinar: Getting to Zero at Lowest Cost. This free webinar will be held June 12 at 2 EST.

All market indicators are sending a clear message that the zero energy ready home train has left the station. This evidence includes:

Hundreds of thousands of homes each year with impressively low HERS index scores.

A growing number of state energy codes targeting zero energy.

A substantial zero energy ready home tax credit locked in for ten years.

The impressive growth of mainstream builders committing to 100 percent zero energy ready homes, including the largest HUD-code builder in the country.

Scott Sanders, Director of Construction, Kinexx Modular Construction, will share details on this important topic. If you’re a builder and not getting on the path to zero, you risk being left behind. The key is to get to zero at lower cost. In this session, Sanders, a building expert with both site building and offsite construction experience, will explore value engineering zero energy ready at lowest cost.

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.







