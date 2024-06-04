Netherlands Construction Market Report 2024: Historical (2019-2023) and Forecast (2024-2028) Valuations of the Construction Industry in the Netherlands

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in the Netherlands is expected to shrink by 5.6% in real terms this year, owing to subdued investor and consumer confidence amid high construction costs, rising interest rates, and falling building permits, which are all expected to continue to weigh on the industry's performance.

According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), the total number of building permits issued in the country fell by 15.4% YoY (year-on-year) in 2023, preceded by an annual decline of 11.3% in 2022. Furthermore, total bankruptcies in the country rose by 44.7% YoY in the first three months of 2024, rising from 727 in Q1 2023 to 1,052 in Q1 2024. Of the total, construction bankruptcies rose by 68.1%, from 94 to 158, over the same period. The slowdown in the housing market amid falling dwelling permits is also expected to weaken the construction industry's output in the coming quarters.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the industry's output is expected to register an annual average growth of 2.2% between 2025 and 2028, supported by investment in industrial, infrastructure, and residential sectors, coupled with the government's focus on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and becoming a net zero carbon emissions economy by 2050.

In December 2023, the Dutch transmission system operator TenneT awarded an offshore wind power contract worth EUR1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) to a consortium led by international energy company Petrofac for the construction of offshore platforms and stations in Dutch waters by 2030. Furthermore, in March 2024, the government launched a 4 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind tender, which is expected to be awarded in 2024. Additionally, the Dutch pension fund ABP announced in March 2024 that it will invest EUR10 billion ($10.6 billion) in energy and housing projects by 2030.

In another development, in April 2024, the government announced an investment package of EUR2.5 billion ($2.7 billion), which will be used to improve housing, education, electricity grid capacity, and transport routes in the Eindhoven region by 2030.



