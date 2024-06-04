Gravitee Recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for API Management

BOULDER, Colo., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gravitee , the event-native API management platform, today announced it has been recognized as the sole vendor positioned in the Customers’ Choice Quadrant in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for API Management Report. Gravitee scored a ‘willingness to recommend’ score of 100%¹ — the highest of all vendors recognized in the report. Gravitee was also named as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for API Management Report.

“We are proud to be recognized as an innovative solution that also checks all of the boxes modern enterprises expect out of their API management tool,” said Rory Blundell, CEO of Gravitee. “This recognition from peers inside the Gartner Peer Insights report is particularly meaningful to the entire Gravitee team because it’s based on end-user reviews and real customer experiences. We believe it validates that what we are building is having a real impact on the future of API management.”

Gravitee continues to be acknowledged with industry recognition. Last year, the company was named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for API Management. Recently, Gravitee was also recognized in the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities Report for API Management.

The ‘Voice of the Customer’ is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision-makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with individual detailed reviews, complements Gartner expert research and can play a decisive role in an organization’s buying process, as it incorporates peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. In this document, only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews (and 15 or more ratings for “Capabilities” and “Support/Delivery”) during the specified 18-month submission period are included. Reviews from vendor partners or end users of companies with less than $50M in revenue are excluded from this methodology.

“Our overall experience with Gravitee is excellent. The product delivers exceptional quality which exceeded my expectations in every aspect of API management. I believe this product has set a new benchmark for all other API management platforms on the market. I highly recommend giving the Gravitee platform a try.” – IT Architect in Retail



“The Gravitee team produces excellent documentation and tutorials, and is highly responsive to questions and feature requests. The user interface is evolving towards more ease of use without sacrificing flexibility and access to ‘power user’ features.” – Principal Engineer in Manufacturing



“I highly recommend Gravitee as an API management platform. Their product is very performant, stable, and reliable. Their customer service and support are also top-notch – they are very responsive and offer help whenever you need it.” – Software Architect in Government

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for API Management, Shameen Pillai, Kimihiko Iijima, Mark O’Neill, John Santoro, Paul Dumas, Andrew Humphreys, Nicholas Carter, Published 11 October 2023, Updated 6 March 2024.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for API Management, Paul Dumas, Kimihiko Iijima, Mark O’Neill, John Santoro, Shameen Pillai, Andrew Humphreys, 25 October 2023.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for API Management, Peer Contributors, 22 March 2024.

¹ Based on 30 reviews in the API Management market on Gartner Peer Insights as of 31 Jan. 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are trademarks and service marks, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Gravitee

Gravitee is changing what it means to be a modern API Management platform. The Gravitee solution covers the entire API lifecycle, from ideation and design to exposure, security, and deprecation–and it offers the market’s broadest support for various API styles, backend data sources, and protocols. Whether you need to securely expose REST APIs or expose Kafka as self-service API products, Gravitee offers a suite of solutions that will help your organization drive more API and event stream ROI.

