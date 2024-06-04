Jet.AI Announces Non-Recourse Debt Financing for Proposed Fleet Deal

LAS VEGAS, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI Inc. (“Jet.AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JTAI), an innovative private aviation and artificial intelligence (“AI”) company, announced the arrangement of non-binding, non-recourse, debt financing related to the proposed purchase of Bombardier Challenger 3500 aircraft valued at approximately US$280 million based on today’s list prices. The debt financing arrangement, in conjunction with the previously announced Ionic Ventures LLC financing, positions the Company well to execute on its long planned fleet order in management’s view.



Management’s Commentary:

Founder and Executive Chairman Mike Winston commented, “Today's announcement marks a significant step forward in our fleet expansion plan. Following our successful $25 million order with HondaJet, this new $280 million order with Bombardier for larger jets would represent a substantial increase in scale. We anticipate deliveries to commence in 2026, allowing ample time for pre-sales and operational preparation. Despite being a mature cyclical industry, private aviation continues to offer attractive returns on capital investment. This factor, coupled with the increased likelihood of completing the deal, reinforces our confidence in this multi-year commitment of hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Background:

In December of 2022, Jet.AI had executed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire five new Challenger 3500 super-midsize business jets from Bombardier with the intent of pre-selling fractional interests in those aircraft. Over the course of the next year and a half, the particulars of the aircraft’s specifications were negotiated in detail and the order was upsized for delivery ratably over three years beginning in early 2026.

For avoidance of doubt, the terms of the debt financing remain non-binding and confidential.

About Jet.AI:

Jet.AI operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, respectively. The Software segment features the B2C CharterGPT app and the B2B Jet.AI Operator platform. The CharterGPT app uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private jet booking experience. The Jet.AI operator platform offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable FAA Part 135 charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment features jet aircraft fractions, jet card, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer’s brokerage. Jet.AI is an official partner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 2023 NHL Stanley Cup® champions. The Company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, NV and San Francisco, CA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to the products and services offered by Jet.AI and the markets in which it operates, and Jet.AI’s projected future results. Statements that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our Company, our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Jet.AI assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as provided by law.

Contacts:

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Jet.AI@gateway-grp.com