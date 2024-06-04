Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Surges to USD 35.54 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 14.49% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.49% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 13.24 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 35.54 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Overview

Need for Advanced Defense Systems: The military artificial intelligence (ai) market in aerospace and defence is driven by the need for sophisticated defensive systems. ai enhances electronic warfare and unmanned systems capabilities, providing tactical advantages and operational efficiency that drive demand and market expansion.

Operational Efficiency Enhancement: Artificial intelligence greatly improves operational efficiency in the defense sector. By incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into aviation research and security research, military organizations can optimize decision-making processes and minimize human errors, resulting in improved response times. This improvement stimulates the acceptance and growth of the market.

AI in ISR Operations: The application of AI in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations transforms military strategies. AI provides real-time data analysis and situational awareness, crucial for modern warfare. This technological advancement in Aerospace and Defense propels the Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market forward.

Ethical and Regulatory Challenges: The Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is greatly impeded by ethical issues and strict rules. The presence of autonomous weaponry and the function of artificial intelligence in conflict present substantial obstacles to the broad acceptance and commercial expansion of aviation research and security research.

High Implementation Costs: The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into military systems incurs substantial expenses, which have a significant impact on the Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market. The cost associated with the development and upkeep of sophisticated AI technologies in the Aerospace and Defense sector, particularly for unmanned systems and electronic warfare , hinders their implementation by smaller organizations.

Cybersecurity Threats: Artificial intelligence (AI) systems used in military applications are susceptible to cybersecurity vulnerabilities, which provide substantial dangers. These possible risks erode confidence in AI within the fields of aviation research and security research . The prevalence of cyber-attacks is a significant obstacle to the expansion and acceptance of the Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market.

Geographic Dominance:

North America's dominant position in the Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is attributed to substantial investments in Aerospace and Defense. The United States is in the forefront of implementing sophisticated artificial intelligence technology for unmanned systems, electronic warfare, and security research. North America's supremacy in military AI applications is reinforced by substantial government investment and a thriving tech economy, solidifying its position as a crucial region for research and growth.

Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE System, Charles River Analytics, IBM, Raytheon, Spark Cognition, Thales Group, and Boeing. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market into Technology, Application, Platform, And Geography.

Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, by Technology Machine Learning Natural Language Processing Computer Vision Deep Learning

Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, by Application Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance Cybersecurity Logistics & Transportation Command & Control Autonomous Systems

Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, by Platform Airborne Land-Based Naval Space-Based

Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



