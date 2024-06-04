NYCDEP Selects CDM Smith to Chart the City’s Path to a Lead-Free Future

New York, NY, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has selected the CDM Smith Team to manage the initial phase of its Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Program in an $8.6 million, 3-year contract focused on the systematic removal of lead service lines throughout the city.

To carry out our program management of this initial phase, CDM Smith and Trinnex will implement the strategies, processes and data management systems that all future phases of DEP’s LSLR program will rely upon while also overseeing the replacement of approximately 3,500 lead service lines (LSLs) in New York City. Using Trinnex's secure all-in-one application, leadCAST, DEP will collect vital customer data, connect with the city's construction management and GIS tools, and streamline the field replacement processes to protect the community and public health from lead. The LSLR program is voluntary, relying heavily on public outreach strategies to be successful. As a result, the city, CDM Smith and Trinnex will work collaboratively to initiate one of the largest outreach efforts of its kind, with the goal of replacing an estimated 134,000 LSLs across all five boroughs of the city.

“Our industry-leading experience in public outreach, our LSLR program and construction management expertise and the diverse capabilities that make up our thoughtfully formed, strategic team are all contributing factors to gaining NYCDEP’s full confidence in selecting our firm,” said senior vice president Tom Schoettle. “Our proven portfolio of data and stakeholder management strategies from our large urban projects and achievements in Newark, Chicago and Washington, D.C. strengthened this particular client’s trust in choosing CDM Smith.”

