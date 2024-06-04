ON Partners Recognized on Forbes’ List of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms

CLEVELAND, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, ON Partners , a pure-play retained executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams, announced the company’s recognition as one of Forbes’ “America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms ” for the sixth consecutive year. The list is a prestigious ranking based on survey responses from more than 9,300 recruiters, HR or hiring managers, and employees with recent experience working with a recruiting firm.



With a consistent 4.9 out of 5.0 experience rating from clients and executive placements, ON has helped navigate successful appointments across a range of clients thus far in 2024, including Amer Sports, CKE Restaurants, Diebold Nixdorf, Lenovo, Net Health, Nvidia, Onto Innovation, Postman, Q2, and SoCi.

As in previous years, ON has made various contributions to the overall executive recruiting industry, from building C-level leadership teams across sectors to driving innovation in hiring data and client deliverables. This year, ON confirmed a 22% increase in executive search assignments and an 18% increase in executive search assignments for C-level leadership positions compared to the previous period. Both increases occurred over the last six months with strong momentum and demand primarily from private equity and growth-backed organizations.

“Nearly two-thirds of our search assignments are for growth-stage companies thus far this year, typically with a Growth/Private Equity sponsor involved,” said Jake Espenlaub, Partner at ON Partners. “This has been expected as we’ve seen a demanding shift in operational value creation and a continual drive to profitability, which heightens the importance of effective leadership. Additionally, our recent 2023 Variance Report showed executive hiring growth in sectors such as cleantech, energy, SaaS, and semiconductor.”

“ON Partners is dedicated to ensuring that our clients and business leaders receive the best data insights for executive hiring through real-time analytics and reporting, which helps them navigate this ever-evolving market,” said Bryan Buck, Partner at ON Partners. “The implementation of AI, alongside our proprietary data plays a critically important role in being able to support those efforts. We are strategically developing further AI-enabled predictive analytics to enhance the firm’s ability to forecast future talent success and increase efficiency in executive candidate assessment.”

Even with the increased use of AI, this initiative intends to maximize the power of ON market data, further streamline the search process, and allow clients to make better executive hiring decisions – faster. ON’s goal is to create more inclusive, predictive, and efficient data that clients can use with confidence. By developing reports such as the 2024 Women’s Report , and Talent Intelligence Report , ON continues to add value to the marketplace by providing industry leaders with the tools and resources to make effective decisions utilizing a simplified process.

To learn more about the ON Partners approach and gain insight into the role 2024 market trends play in executive placements, visit https://onpartners.com/contact-executive-recruitment-agency/ .

