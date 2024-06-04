6-Month Course Manifest Success Today Dispels Stereotypes and Guides Participants to Break Patterns

Los Angeles, California, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Manifest University announces the release of its new affordable and easily accessible 6-month virtual course, Manifest Success Today. Unlike many other manifestation teachings, this program embodies Eve Shpak’s personal philosophy that manifesting what you want into your life is not about just being positive, but also breaking long-standing behavioral patterns. “Your life is the compilation of a series of your choices which all come from your beliefs and feelings, so the question my students always face is, how do I change my limiting beliefs to change the results in my life?” Eve states “with this course you no longer wake up guessing exactly what to do that day to manifest what you truly want.” The course provides step-by-step instructions on what to do from the moment you wake up to the moment you go to sleep.

While there are a lot of concepts about how the law of attraction works, Eve Shpak, a manifestation and life coach with decades of experience, also works to dispel common misconceptions about manifestation through the Manifest Success Today course. For instance, Eve works to change the mindset behind the common phrase “Just ask the universe and you shall receive” which creates the idea of an esoteric or magical world for manifestation. Eve strives to show people that manifestation is actually far more practical. Eve claims a problem with ‘asking’ the universe for anything is that it projects an energy of lacking the desired result and so nothing is received. Eve explains that there are many of these grand misconceptions that are actually preventing people from getting what they want because it contradicts her philosophy of the law of attraction.



Eve is often referred to as the ‘final step’ by her students in their manifestation journey. Even after pursuing the more commonly associated avenues of manifestation teachings such as going on expensive retreats, reading countless books, and watching endless videos, her students found themselves still struggling with how to implement the teachings into their day-to-day lives.

Manifest Success Today provides participants with bite-sized modules covering a variety of topics that increase from the beginner level to advanced. A new concept is covered each week and a corresponding homework assignment is given to ensure that participants are practicing what they are learning. Some of the content includes identifying patterns and how to overcome them, discovering what you actually want, and learning how to manifest and retain what you’ve attracted into your life. What makes Manifest Success Today the sustainable approach to students’ continued success is the focus on mastering how to keep what they have worked so hard to attract into their lives.

In addition to the course, Eve offers one-on-one support to tailor any of her unique manifestation tools to each individual’s specific situation. She is also there to help students in real-time to identify and break deep-rooted patterns that are often difficult to overcome.

In Manifest Success Today, Eve urges her clients to forget about what they think they know about manifestation. Eve starts the course with her seven basic laws to manifest which seem simple but in practice take real effort to master effectively. “Mastering these techniques is like going to the gym for your mind and just like working out your body, this is something that you will do for the rest of your life, so learning how to do it properly from the beginning is extremely important. While we do work out our bodies and see beautiful results on the outside, we often neglect the control center for our entire life which is our mind.”

Eve has worked with clients worldwide on their manifestation journey for all kinds of results, including love, finance, health and even creating healthy social environments. No matter their background or circumstances, people are often the ones standing in their way to success and happiness.

With a previous client, Eve saw this struggle firsthand. A woman was having career difficulties but overcame this after changing her ideas towards seeking mentorship. It seemed as though the opportunity she desired had always been there–in this case, it was an overlooked email that had been sent to her repeatedly for 5 years–but her mindset prevented her from ever considering opening it just from its subject line alone. “Often the opportunity has always been there but our patterns and beliefs make us ignore what has been right in front of us.”

Regardless of what you’re looking to obtain, the Manifest Success Today course helps you break your patterns and learn how to manifest in a new way. As a result of Eve’s approach, her students are much more likely to achieve their manifestation goals. Discover your potential as a master manifestor by enrolling in the course today and changing what your life will look like, one year from now.

Media Contact

Name: Eve Shpak

Email: eve@themanifestuniversity.com



