PrimoHoagies to Open a Location in Rochester with Free Hoagies to First 100 Customers

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies, famous for mouth-watering hoagies piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices, announced today the grand opening of its second New York location in Rochester is set for Thursday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m. The store, located at 1337 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester, NY 14620, is owned by local resident Pete Morsdorf. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin promptly at 9:45 a.m.



To celebrate Rochester’s new favorite sandwich destination, PrimoHoagies is offering the first 100 customers* in line on June 13, a free Primo Size Hoagie. For the rest of Grand Opening day, customers who enroll in the rewards program will enjoy Primo Size Hoagies for just $6.99.

Using recipes passed down through the generations for its iconic hoagies, PrimoHoagies layers Thumann’s gourmet meats and cheeses, a secret blend of spices, and locally sourced, fresh vegetables onto award-winning, seeded rolls that are baked fresh throughout the day. The casual restaurant’s diverse menu features a variety of cold and hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, antipasti salads, chips, drinks, fresh-baked cookies, and more!

Pete Morsdorf knew from his first bite of a Primo hoagie that the product was extraordinary. With a background in both sales and the food service industry, Morsdorf’s decision to open a PrimoHoagies franchise in the Rochester area stems from a desire to provide his community with the same delicious flavors and high-quality ingredients he cherished while frequenting PrimoHoagies during his visits to Philadelphia. Situated in a bustling area with proximity to the University of Rochester, Morsdorf is eager to actively engage with the local community.

“Growing up in the Rochester area, I've always appreciated the importance of family-owned businesses in enriching our local culture,” says Morsdorf. “Opening a PrimoHoagies franchise with my family by my side is not just about serving delicious sandwiches—it's about sharing our values and commitment to quality with our neighbors. We're excited to become a part of the fabric of Rochester life and to create memorable experiences for our customers, one hoagie at a time.”

The 2,000-square-foot store is expected to hire 12 employees, with dine-in seating, plus takeout, and delivery options. PrimoHoagies also offers catering, including its popular hoagie trays. This location is open from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. daily.

*To enjoy the Grand Opening Day Specials, customers are encouraged to join PrimoHoagies complimentary Rewards Program. By texting “Primo” to (484) 270-4000 or visiting the Rewards Program Page, customers can access exclusive offers and start saving on their favorite hoagies!

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Originally opened in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies prides itself on serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh, piled high, on their award-winning seeded bread. The company’s success is attributed to several factors contributing to the Primo difference including the quality and consistency that result in repeat, loyal customers and the commitment to only serving the freshest gourmet meats and cheeses through a diverse menu featuring dozens of Specialty Hoagies, unique and original to PrimoHoagies.

PrimoHoagies was named the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.