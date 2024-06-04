Denny’s Corporation to Present at the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 10, 2024

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's"), today announced that the Company will participate virtually in the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference. The Company will hold investor meetings during the conference, and Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live audio webcast of the event which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.dennys.com. A replay of the event webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event. Investors and interested parties may also access the Company’s latest investor presentation in the Events and Presentations section of Company’s website at investor.dennys.com.

About Denny's Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of March 27, 2024, the Company consisted of 1,614 restaurants, 1,539 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 75 of which were company operated.

Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of March 27, 2024, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,553 global restaurants, 1,489 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 64 of which were company operated. As of March 27, 2024, the Keke's brand consisted of 61 restaurants, 50 of which were franchised restaurants and 11 of which were company operated.

For further information on Denny's Corporation, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit investor.dennys.com.