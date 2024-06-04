Dr. John Q. Cook of the Whole Beauty® Institute Chicago to Present at the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery World Congress

CHICAGO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. John Q. Cook of the Whole Beauty® Institute is a distinguished, board-certified plastic surgeon providing facelift surgery and breast lift surgery for the Chicago and Winnetka areas.



Dr. Cook will be speaking on two topics at the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) World Congress 2024: “How to Achieve Consistent Facial Rejuvenation with a Local Anesthetic Technique” and “Structural Breast Lift—With Implant Revision.”

Dr. Cook’s technique of facial rejuvenation surgery addresses the two main problems with facial aging: the downward drift of the facial structures and the loss of volume in key facial zones. He places an emphasis on the restoration of a person’s natural form and accomplishes this with a local anesthetic technique in more than 95 percent of his surgeries. Many patients are delighted to find that this surgery can be accomplished under local anesthesia, since they prefer to avoid the risks and disadvantages of general anesthesia.

The structural breast lift technique offers many advantages over traditional breast lift procedures and is a variation developed by Dr. Cook to significantly improve the type of results that can be achieved from this type of surgery. Breast lifts often do not restore enough fullness to the upper portions of the breasts, and many patients dislike the scars left behind from the procedure.

With Dr. Cook’s breakthrough structural mastopexy technique, the breasts are held up more firmly when compared to traditional skin lift techniques, more upper breast fullness is provided by using the patient’s own tissue, and scars are less pronounced. A portion of the breast tissue is repositioned to replace volume lost from the upper areas of the breasts, and deep structural anchoring at several levels provides a significantly stronger lift.

The conference will run from June 11 to 15 in Cartagena, Colombia, held at Las Americas Hotel and Convention Center at Anillo Vial, Sector, Cielo Mar, Provincia de Cartagena.

The ISAPS is the world’s top professional body for board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeons. Membership includes more than 5,000 accomplished aesthetic and reconstructive surgeons from 117 countries. The world congress provides opportunities for networking and global education.

Dr. John Q. Cook is the founder and director of the Whole Beauty® Institute in Chicago and Winnetka, Illinois—one of the first centers to offer a comprehensive approach to surgical and medical aesthetics. He is a member of the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Rush University Medical Center.

The Whole Beauty® Institute offers both surgical cosmetic and non-surgical procedures. Surgical procedures include facelift, brow lift, blepharoplasty, rhinoplasty, breast lift, breast augmentation, breast reduction, Mommy Makeover surgery, tummy tuck surgery, and liposuction. Non-surgical procedures include everything from muscle relaxers and fillers to skin resurfacing treatments, lasers, skin rejuvenation, fat reduction and toning, and more.

For more information about Dr. John Q. Cook’s approach to face lift surgery and breast lift surgery, contact Chicago’s Whole Beauty® Institute.

Call 312-751-2112 (Chicago Gold Coast Office) or 847-446-7562 (Winnetka Office).