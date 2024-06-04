Verizon Frontline supports wildfire response efforts in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team recently deployed in support of more than 1,000 first responders battling multiple wildfires in New Mexico.

The team delivered Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs) and multiple other Verizon Frontline solutions to a fire base camp in the Santa Fe National Forest and the Lincoln County (New Mexico) Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to help provide first responders on the front lines of fire response and containment operations with critical voice and data service.



SPOTs are rapidly deployable units that can provide wireless network coverage in remote areas where connectivity can prove challenging, like the large but sparsely populated areas in and around the Santa Fe National Forest.



In addition to the SPOT trailers, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provided on-scene public safety agencies with multiple smartphones and jetpacks to assist with critical voice and data connectivity. The team also delivered a network extender to the Lincoln County EOC to help improve cellular coverage at the command and control node for the incident response.



The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders on a 24/7 basis at no cost to the supported agencies. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.



Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

