The Equity Group, a Pioneer in the Practice of Investor Relations, Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence

NEW YORK, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Equity Group Inc., a founding firm in the practice of investor relations, is marking its 50th anniversary.

In 1974, Equity Group Founder Robert Goldstein helped launch an industry and define the practice of investor relations. Leveraging his business experience in finance and accounting, and an MBA from Harvard Business School, Bob set out on his vision of connecting corporate executives with investors in a personal, ethical, and finance-not-fluff manner. Driven by a client-first mandate and results-oriented professionals, the firm has grown to represent clients around the world and across industries, helping companies close the gap between their intrinsic and market values, and forging client relationships that span decades.

Loren Mortman, President & CEO of The Equity Group, stated, “This is a remarkable and exciting milestone for our company and our team. While we have certainly expanded our capabilities over the years in response to an ever-evolving industry landscape, our mission and core values have not changed. We implement comprehensive investor relations and corporate communications programs that deliver measurable results and exceptional value. We invest the time to establish a deep understanding of each client’s business and objectives, and develop tailored strategies that create awareness and foster understanding in the investment community and other key audiences. These efforts are guided by our core values of Integrity, Authenticity, Commitment, Accountability, and Collaboration.”

The Equity Group fills a critical need in the public company ecosystem by providing informed, comprehensive, tailored, and high-touch investor relations and corporate communications services principally to micro- through mid-cap public companies – a group that requires a dramatically different approach to IR than larger cap companies – as well as pre-IPOs and SPACs.

The firm’s “Four Corners” approach to IR – strategic communications, proactive investor/analyst outreach and engagement, informed C-suite advisory, and comprehensive market intelligence and analysis – has allowed it to establish a track record of delivering clients a favorable return on their IR investment, leading to long-term client relationships. The Equity Group’s extensive experience, network, and proactive outreach generates for its clients more than 2,000 investor/analyst meetings annually, relationships with right-fit investment banks, invitations to an array of important investor conferences, and research coverage from a wide range of firms. The firm has continually adopted innovative technologies to provide clients with in-depth investor targeting, market intelligence, and data analytics, in addition to new communication strategies designed to reach a broader range of audiences.

Mr. Goldstein stated, “When I started the firm in 1974, investor relations was not an established profession; since that time IR has become an increasingly important aspect of being a public company. As an early entrant in the field, I believe our approach contributed to this evolution. I’m proud of the role that The Equity Group has played in bringing promising micro- and small-cap companies to the attention of the investment community, and of the long-term client relationships we have built and maintained.”

Ms. Mortman continued, “I’m fortunate to work with an outstanding group of professionals – many of our current team have worked together at The Equity Group for decades. The culture of commitment and excellence we have built and continue to maintain is truly unique and difficult to replicate in today’s world. A heartfelt ‘thank you’ to our entire team for your unwavering commitment to our firm, our clients, and to one another. We are also fortunate to work with compelling, evolving companies led by talented management teams, and are very proud of these relationships.”

Client Commentary

“The Equity Group has been a great partner of Inter Parfums for more than 20 years. Despite being an ‘external’ partner, they seamlessly integrate within our organization and are an integral part of the team. They not only nail our IR requirements, but really tailor their support to our needs – often proactively anticipating them and going beyond the call of duty. We feel fortunate to be able to count on our team at The Equity Group to support us every day.” – Michel Atwood, CFO, Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)

“We brought on The Equity Group last year at an important time to replace an existing firm, and their team immediately got to work, making for a smooth transition and quickly adding value in a number of ways that exceeded our prior firm. They developed a depth of understanding of the dynamics of our company and our markets and are adept at helping us communicate effectively with investors. Our team at The Equity Group has provided what we were seeking in a partner – trusted counsel, intelligent industry related information, introductions to analysts and investors, and thoughtful written communications to help tell our company’s unique story. We appreciate having a trusted, objective sounding board with a keen understanding of how investors and analysts think and act. We value their input and insights and look forward to continuing our partnership. I want to congratulate the Equity Group for 50 years of excellent client partnership and wish them many decades of continued success.” – Paul Reitz, CEO, Titan International (TWI)

“Congratulations to The Equity Group on your 50th Anniversary! Your exceptional support has been instrumental in our journey, helping us list two companies on NASDAQ and raising a total of $100 million since 2016. The unwavering commitment and unparalleled support from our team at The Equity Group have been truly unprecedented. Here's to many more years of success and partnership!” – Carlos Moreira, CEO, WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (WKEY, WIHN) and SEALSQ Corp. (LAES)

“Congratulations to The Equity Group on this special milestone! They have been a trusted and reliable investor relations advisor to the Saratoga Investment team for almost a decade. We also rely on their specialized BDC market perspective to provide invaluable, customized market information to us in a very timely and consistent manner. The BDC space is unique, and we are fortunate to benefit from their expertise and relationships in the area. Looking forward to many future years of collaboration!” – Henri J. Steenkamp, CFO, Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR)

“American Coastal has enjoyed a long and successful relationship with The Equity Group for over a decade. Their approach is very professional, proactive, and tailored to our specific needs. Navigating the public markets as a small cap company can be very challenging and the flexible support we’ve received has been wonderful. I highly recommend The Equity Group!” – Brad Martz, President, American Coastal Insurance Corp. (ACIC)

“The team at the Equity Group has served Fuel Tech very well for the past 10+ years. I’ve been very pleased with their guidance, responsiveness and professionalism, and with the strong partnership that we have developed.” – Vincent J. Arnone, President and CEO, Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK)

“Kingstone is a new client to The Equity Group. The relationship so far has been quite beneficial in helping us understand the IR ‘lay of the land’, improving our investor materials, and in making some key introductions to prospective analysts and investors. Congratulations to The Equity Group for providing 50 years of value to your clients.” – Meryl Golden, CEO, Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS)

“Congratulations to our IR partner, The Equity Group, on a remarkable milestone! The Equity Group is in fact a true partner – we know we can count on them for informed and trusted advisory, investor and analyst access, excellent written communications, and reliable support across the IR spectrum. We appreciate the senior-level attention and counsel, and benefit from their extensive contacts in the investment community. Beyond that, our team there is always highly engaged and responsive, and goes above and beyond for us. We value the relationship and look forward to continuing to collaborate!” – Jeff Eberwein, CEO, Hudson Global, Inc. (HSON)

“Greenlight Re congratulates The Equity Group on its 50th anniversary. The Equity Group has provided invaluable advice and assistance to Greenlight Re for the past 6+ years and we look forward to continue building on our partnership.” – Faramarz Romer, CFO, Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE)

In Closing

Ms. Mortman concluded, “We are enthusiastic about our value proposition and continued focus on our mission. Companies can be inundated by the myriad responsibilities associated with IR, the complexities of being a public company, and the various ‘one-size fits all’ IR offerings that more often than not, don’t. The personalized, high-touch approach we have deployed for the past 50 years continues to be beneficial for companies seeking a true long-term partner to help communicate their stories effectively and get them heard by the right audiences.”

Founded in 1974, The Equity Group is an investor relations firm headquartered in New York City with expertise in strategic communications, investment community outreach and engagement, advisory, and market intelligence. The firm has a strong focus on both planning and execution.

