Worldwide Offshore Projects Database 2024

This database of offshore wind farms in the world includes 1823 entries (in 105 countries) and represents 1296,3 GW.
Detailed breakdown:
- Planned: 1241 entries (1140 GW)
- Approved: 120 entries (64,7 GW)
- Under construction: 62 entries (26,4 GW)
- Operational: 361 entries (65,3 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- WGS84 coordinates
- Depth
- Distance from shore
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Format: Excel or CSV file
