Worldwide Offshore Projects Database 2024

This database of offshore wind farms in the world includes 1823 entries (in 105 countries) and represents 1296,3 GW.

Detailed breakdown:

Planned: 1241 entries (1140 GW)

Approved: 120 entries (64,7 GW)

Under construction: 62 entries (26,4 GW)

Operational: 361 entries (65,3 GW)

Provided Content:



Location

Country

WGS84 coordinates

Depth

Distance from shore

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

Format: Excel or CSV file

