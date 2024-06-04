More Wide Lithium Bearing Intersections on Globex’s Lac Escale Royalty Claims

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide an additional update as regards drilling by Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF) on Globex’s Lac Escale (Mirage) Lithium royalty property in the James Bay area of Quebec.



The drilling focused on the Central Zone has continued to intersect wide and well mineralized intervals.

Highlights include 1.64% Li 2 O over 69.3 m in drill hole MR-24-61 and 1.17% Li 2 O over 28.3 m in hole MR-24-50, both holes starting at surface.

Numerous other mineralized intervals have been reported in Brunswick’s press release issued today. Please refer to Brunswick’s press release for detailed information on the latest drill results including maps and sections.

Globex retains a 3% Gross Metal Royalty on the Lac Escale lithium claims.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

