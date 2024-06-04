Western European Food Industry Report 2024 - Five Leading Companies Accounted for a Combined Value Share of 6.6% in 2023

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Western European Food Industry 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western European food industry, analyzing data from 19 countries in the region. It includes an analysis of the following :

Market environment: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by the top five sectors: bakery & cereals, dairy & soy food, meat, fish & seafood, and savory & deli foods.

Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by the top five sectors: bakery & cereals, dairy & soy food, meat, fish & seafood, and savory & deli foods. High-potential countries analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption of various food products by sector across high-potential countries in the Western European region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Western European region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

The Western Europe food industry was valued at $1 billion in 2023. The region will register value and volume CAGRs of 3.9% and 0.8%, respectively, during 2023-28, the lowest among all regions, mainly due to high inflation. The food industry in Western Europe remained fragmented in 2023, with the five leading companies accounting for a combined value share of 6.6%. Mondelez International, the largest company, held a 1.7% value share. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Western European food industry in 2023, with a value share of 56.9%, followed by food & drinks specialists with 17.4%.

The report provides an overview of the current food industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers the regional overview of the Western European region - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region.

Key Report Benefits:

Manufacturers and retailers seek the latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also a demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities for growth within the sector in the region.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Company Coverage:

Mondelez International

Unilever

Groupe Lactalis

Nestle

Ferrero

Key Topics Covered:

Market Environment

Market Size Analysis - Western Europe Compared with Other Regions Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region Western European Market Growth Analysis by Country Western European Market Growth Analysis by Sector

High-Potential Countries Analysis Methodology - Identifying High-Potential Countries Top Four High-Potential Countries in Western Europe Overview of High-Potential Countries in Western Europe

Growth Contribution Analysis by Country

Value Share Analysis of Food Sectors

Change in Value Consumption Levels by Country and Sector

Per Capita Consumption Analysis

Per Capita Expenditure Analysis

Country Deep Dive

Overview of the Belgian Food Industry Belgium: Demographic Analysis Belgium: Market Size Analysis of Top Five Cities by Sector Key Trends in the Belgian Food Industry

Overview of the Danish Food Industry Denmark: Demographic Analysis Denmark: Market Size Analysis of Top Four Cities by Sector Key Trends in the Danish Food Industry

Overview of the Swiss Food Industry Key Trends in the Swiss Food Industry

Overview of the UK Food Industry UK: Demographic Analysis UK: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities by Sector Key Trends in the UK Food Industry

Success Stories

Case Study: Nestle Quality Street Case Study: Honestly Tasty, Plant-Based Cheese Case Study: Phileos EVOO's Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Competitive Environment Leading Companies' Shares in the Western European Food Industry Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies Leading Companies in the Western European Food Industry Leading Brands in the Western European Food Industry Private Label Penetration in the Western European Food Industry

Health & Wellness Analysis Value Share Analysis of Health & Wellness Market Health & Wellness Market Growth Analysis by Country Key Product Attributes and Consumer Benefits Leading Health & Wellness Companies by Sector

Distribution Analysis Leading Distribution Channels by Country Leading Distribution Channels by Sector

Packaging Analysis Growth Analysis - by Pack Material and Pack Type Growth Analysis - by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Challenges and Outlook Key Challenges in the Western European Food Industry Outlook for the Western European Food Industry

Select Industry Metrics

European Patent Filings

Global Patent Filings

European Job Analytics by Company

European Job Analytics by Theme

Global Deals

