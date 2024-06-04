The Evolution of Tech in Beauty: Innovations in AI, AR and Smart Devices

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Tech Meet Beauty: Innovations in AI, AR, and Smart Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report explores technological innovations in the beauty industry, and the implications and challenges they present for brands and consumers.



Technological innovations in the beauty industry have given rise to consumer and brand-related benefits, chiefly pertaining to customization, convenience, accessibility, customer experience, and engagement, while several opportunities and challenges will shape the future relationship of tech in beauty.



Generation, Y, and X consumers in Asia and Australia and the Middle East and Africa are the most receptive to virtual try on experiences, making them ideal consumer segments for make-up and hair care brands to target with such experiences.

Personal care brands should look to leverage AI and AR tools which provide convenience, while effectively marketing the specific convenient features, to align with a large proportion of global consumers who are inclined to receiving product recommendations from an AI assistant.

Brands in the beauty space have an opportunity to meet some of the under addressed needs of marginalized disabled consumers, by leveraging technological innovations such as smart devices.

The use of digitally advanced or "smart" products can be an effective strategy for brands to improve the customer experience, while metaverse integrations aligned with the generational cohort of target consumers can be leveraged to increase customer engagement.

Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

The Evolution of Tech in Beauty

Customization

Convenience

Accessibility

Experience and Engagement

Opportunities and Challenges

Takeaways

P&G

L'Oreal

ModiFace

Clarisonic

Perfect Corp

EQT

Galderma

YSL

Dior

Myavana

Nourished

Neutrogena

Revieve

Maybelline

Haleon

Lancome

Estee Lauder Companies

Evie

Shiseido

