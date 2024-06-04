Top 5 Emerging Chemical Markets Industry Guide 2019-2028: China is the Leading Country Among Top 5 Emerging Nations with Revenues of $2.60 Trillion in 2023

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemicals Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Emerging 5 Chemicals industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

These countries contributed $2.89 trillion to the global chemicals industry in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $3.57 trillion in 2028, with a CAGR of 4.3% over the 2023-28 period.

Within the chemicals industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $2.60 trillion in 2023. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $127.1 and $114.5 billion, respectively.

China is expected to lead the chemicals industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $3.23 trillion in 2028, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $158.3 and $131.6 billion, respectively.

Key Questions Answered

What was the size of the emerging five chemicals market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the emerging five chemicals market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five chemicals market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the emerging five chemicals market?

Key Report Benefits

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five chemicals market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five chemicals market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key chemicals market players' emerging five operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five chemicals market with five year forecasts

Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country

Company Profiles:

BASF

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Shell plc.

TotalEnergies S.E.

Solvay S.A

Arkema SA

Evonik Industries AG

Braskem SA

Nutrien Ltd

China National Petroleum Corporation

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

PT Lautan Luas Tbk

Linde plc

Yara International ASA

Kemira Oyj

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co LLC

Lotte Chemical Corp

SK Chemicals Co., Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd

Eti Maden Isletmeleri Genel Mudurlugu

Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S.

Versalis SpA

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Sibur Holding

Togliattiazot

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Sasol Limited

Omnia Holdings Ltd

Reliance Industries Limited

Petroleos Mexicanos

Orbia Advance Corp SAB de CV

Polynt SpA

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Incitec Pivot Ltd

Orica Ltd

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

Sinochem Group Co., Ltd.

Compania Espanola de Petroleos SAU

Repsol

Johnson Matthey

LyondellBasell Industries

