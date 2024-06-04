Linus Pauling Award Winner and Scholarship Recipients Named at The Institute for Functional Medicine’s 31st Annual International Conference

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating excellence in the field of functional medicine, The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) proudly announces the recipients of its annual awards: the Linus Pauling Award in Functional Medicine, the Founders’ Scholarship, and the Debbie Sanstad Scholarship. These honors were presented during the 2024 Annual International Conference (AIC), the largest gathering of healthcare professionals, clinicians, researchers, and students from around the globe in the event’s 31-year history.

"Honoring the remarkable achievements of this year's award recipients, IFM celebrates the vision of these leaders as they shape the landscape of functional medicine – in the present and for the future,” states Amy R. Mack, MSES/MPA, IFM Chief Executive Officer. “Their dedication to patient-centered, whole person care echoes the very essence of our efforts and vision to advance the transformation of healthcare and advance the highest expression of individual health.”

Linus Pauling Award in Functional Medicine

Created in 1996, the Linus Pauling Award in Functional Medicine is given to a clinician or researcher who has made a significant contribution to the development of functional medicine, either by enhancing the functional medicine model or expanding the influence and reach of functional medicine worldwide.

IFM is proud to present the 2024 Linus Pauling Award in Functional Medicine to Tracy Gaudet, MD. Through her tireless dedication and innovative approaches, Dr. Gaudet exemplifies the spirit of Linus Pauling's interdisciplinary vision, revolutionizing the landscape of wellness and healing.

Dr. Gaudet’s pioneering work has not only transformed whole health patient care, but also inspires countless practitioners worldwide. Her exceptional leadership, vision, and pursuit of excellence stand as a testament to her impact on the field. With deep admiration and gratitude, we celebrate Tracy Gaudet as a beacon of inspiration, embodying the essence of the IFM Linus Pauling Award.

Scholarship Awards

IFM is proud to offer annual scholarships to expand access to functional medicine training for practitioners. These scholarships allow clinicians to gain new clinical skills and effectively apply the functional medicine model in diverse clinical settings.

We are pleased to award this year’s Founders’ Scholarship to Alison Cooper, MD, MPH, family medicine and preventive medicine physician from Baltimore, Maryland, and Leticia Mendoza Galindo, MD, family practice physician in Mexico City, Mexico. Established in 2023 by IFM co-founders, Susan Bland, MA and Jeff Bland, PhD, the Founders’ Scholarship supports functional medicine education for primary care practitioners working with underserved communities and who show exemplary leadership and passion for their communities and the mission of IFM.

Dr. Alison Cooper received her bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and her medical degree (MD) and master’s in public health (MPH) from Johns Hopkins University. From authoring an official American Medical Association policy to integrate community health workers into the U.S healthcare system to collaborating on clinical research, Dr. Cooper’s passion is to work at the intersection of the health system and environments in which people live.

Functional medicine now serves as the cornerstone of her work in prevention, public health, and practice transformation. She believes that in order for functional medicine to be relevant for primary care, specialty care, and health departments, practitioners must learn how to provide functional medicine to diverse populations and communities.

As a doctor specializing in preventive medicine and primary care with an emphasis on clinical nutrition, Dr. Leticia Medonza Galindo founded her own practice focused on empowering patients, particularly members of the LGBTQ+ community and women, by promoting body awareness and integral health.

Dr. Galindo is inspired by the collaborative relationship between patients and practitioners, and providing her patients with evidence-based, comprehensive, and personalized support that improves not only their state of health but also their quality of life.

The 2024 Debbie Sanstad Scholarship was awarded to Jeanine Wagner, MSN, FNP/AGACNP-BC, a dedicated healthcare practitioner with a passion for unraveling the complex interplay of factors contributing to chronic disease and creating personalized treatment plans that address the underlying causes and promote lasting wellness. This annual scholarship is intended for clinicians at the beginning of their journey and was created in memory of longtime IFM team member, Debbie Sanstad.

Jeanine Wagner is a dedicated healthcare professional specializing as a Family Nurse Practitioner with a post-master's certificate in acute care gerontology, providing care in Temecula, California.

Jeanine's vision is to create inclusive and accessible healthcare opportunities for individuals of all ages and backgrounds. She believes in the transformative potential of integrative approaches to healthcare, leveraging both conventional medicine and holistic modalities to optimize health outcomes and foster a vibrant state of well-being for her patients.

IFM applauds the accomplishments and contributions of the Linus Pauling Award in Functional Medicine and IFM scholarship winners. Their work enhances IFM’s efforts to integrate functional medicine into more clinics, health systems, and academic medicine settings and to improve the quality of care for all populations.

For more information about The Institute for Functional Medicine, Linus Pauling Award in Functional Medicine, or IFM scholarship opportunities, please visit IFM.org.

About The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM)

As the leading voice for functional medicine for more than 30 years, The Institute for Functional Medicine is advancing the transformation of healthcare for patients and practitioners worldwide. IFM supports the confident and competent practice of functional medicine through high-quality education and certification programs; partnerships across medical disciplines; and advocating on behalf of functional medicine clinicians and patients around the globe. IFM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the only organization providing functional medicine certification along with educational programs directly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). For more information, please visit IFM.org.

About Functional Medicine

As a catalyst in the transformation of healthcare, functional medicine treats root causes of disease and restores healthy function through a personalized patient experience. From chronic illness to disease prevention, functional medicine systematically addresses the unique physical, mental, and emotional needs of all patients. By understanding each patient’s genetic, environmental, and lifestyle influences, functional medicine is a vital partner to conventional medicine that delivers transformative care to promote optimal health and well-being.

