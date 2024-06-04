ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires Global Report 2024: Healthy Growth of Electrocardiography Systems Market Promises Growth for ECG Cables and Lead Wires Market

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Thermoplastic Elastomer Wires, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Wires segment is estimated at 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires market in the U.S. is estimated at US$688.5 Million in the year 2023.

China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$298.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Healthy Growth of Electrocardiography Systems Market Promises Growth for ECG Cables and Lead Wires Market

Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Fuel Demand for ECG Cables and Lead Wires

Types of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)

Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and Females Aged 25+ Years

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Expanding Elderly Population Susceptible to Cardiovascular Diseases Drive Need for ECG Cable and Lead Wires

Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)

Risk of Coronary Artery Disease in Obesity Presents Prospects for ECG Monitoring Devices & Accessories

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity

High Threat of Cross-Contamination Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak Turns Focus onto Disposable ECG Cables and Lead Wires

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type

Disposable ECG Cables and Lead Wires Market: High Growth Prospects

COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Strong Preference for Disposable ECG Leads

Technological Advancements and Innovations to Boost Market Prospects

Study Proposes All-ECG with 12-Lead ECG Tracking

Listening to Heart and Measuring ECG Remotely

ISO/IEC Focus on Development of New Standard for ECG Medical Equipment

Wearable ECG Technology Threatens Conventional ECG Monitoring, Affecting Lead Wires and Cables Market

Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive Market Opportunities

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050

Key Challenges in ECG Technology and Design

ECG Lead Positioning Errors Disrupt Management and Stratification Efforts for Cardiac Patients

The report features profiles of 97 key companies. A selection of companies profiled includes:

3M

B. Braun Melsungen

Boston Scientific

Cardinal Health

Ambu

Aerotel Medical Systems (1988) Ltd.

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

ACS Diagnostics Inc.

AccuSync Medical Research Corporation

Biopac Systems, Inc.

ADInstruments Pty., Ltd.

Aspel SA

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt., Ltd.

BSS Medical Supply Co., Ltd.

CardioComm Solutions, Inc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 580 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Scenario

ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Disposable ECG Cables and Lead Wires to Boost Long-term Growth

Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-term Growth

Electrocardiography: A Prelude

An Introduction to ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires

Electrocardiographic (ECG) Leads

Electrodes and Leads in ECGs

Lead Fail Detection

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

