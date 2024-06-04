Global Anti-Venom Market Report 2024-2032, by Species, Anti-venom Type, Mode of Action, End User and Region - A $2 Billion Market by 2032

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Venom Market Report by Species, Anti-venom Type, Mode of Action, End User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anti-venom market size reached US$ 1.16 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.16% during 2023-2032. The rising incidences of snake bites and scorpion stings, the implementation of favorable government initiatives, and ongoing innovations in the industry represent some of the key factors driving the market.







Anti-Venom Market Trends



The rise in cases of venomous bites and stings across the world, particularly in rural and tropical regions and among agricultural workers and hunters, represents one of the prime factors driving the market growth. Besides this, the escalating consumer awareness of the importance of snake bite prevention and easy product availability at an affordable price is creating a favorable outlook for the market. Moreover, the implementation of numerous government initiatives to combat snake bites, such as education and training programs, and intensive investments in research and development (R&D) activities of new anti-venom products are contributing to the market growth.



In addition to this, with the rising demand for animal-based protein, there is an increase in the number of livestock and other animals at risk of snake bites, which, in turn, is presenting remunerative growth opportunities for the market. Concurrent with this, the rising popularity of traveling and exploring exotic destinations, such as islands, deserts, jungles, and safaris, that puts tourists at risk of snake bites and other venomous animal encounters is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.



Furthermore, numerous technological advancements in the biotechnology and healthcare industries and ongoing innovative improvements in manufacturing technology, allowing for the production of more effective and efficient anti-venom products, are positively impacting the market growth. Apart from this, the launch of various rapid snake venom detection kits, which utilize a rapid enzyme immunoassay to detect and identify snake venom through samples taken from bite sites, urine, plasma, blood, or other tissues and body fluids, is propelling the market forward.



Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global anti-venom market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on species, anti-venom type, mode of action and end user.



Species Insights:

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the anti-venom market based on the species. This includes snake, scorpion, spider, and others. According to the report, snake represented the largest segment.



Anti-venom Type Insights:

A detailed breakup and analysis of the anti-venom market based on the anti-venom type has also been provided in the report. This includes polyvalent and monovalent anti-venom. According to the report, polyvalent anti-venom accounted for the largest market share.



Mode of Action Insights:

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the anti-venom market based on the mode of action. This includes cytotoxic, neurotoxic, haemotoxic, cardiotoxic, myotoxic, and others. According to the report, neurotoxic represented the largest segment.



End User Insights:

A detailed breakup and analysis of the anti-venom market based on the end user has also been provided in the report. This includes hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. According to the report, hospitals accounted for the largest market share.



Regional Insights:

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, North America was the largest market for anti-venom. Some of the factors driving the North America anti-venom market included the increasing incidence of snake bites, the introduction of numerous favorable government initiatives, and the thriving travel and tourism sector.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global anti-venom market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided.



Some of the companies covered include Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, CSL Limited, Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited, Merck & Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, MicroPharm Limited, Pfizer Inc., and Rare Disease Therapeutics Inc. Kindly note that this only represents a partial list of companies, and the complete list has been provided in the report.



Key Questions Answered in This Report





What was the size of the global anti-venom market in 2023?

What is the expected growth rate of the global anti-venom market during 2024-2032?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global anti-venom market?

What are the key factors driving the global anti-venom market?

What is the breakup of the global anti-venom market based on the species?

What is the breakup of the global anti-venom market based on the anti-venom type?

What is the breakup of the global anti-venom market based on the mode of action?

What is the breakup of the global anti-venom market based on the end user?

What are the key regions in the global anti-venom market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global anti-venom market?



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Anti-venom Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Species



7 Market Breakup by Anti-venom Type



8 Market Breakup by Mode of Action



9 Market Breakup by End User



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Boston Scientific Corporation

CSL Limited

Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited

Merck & Co. Inc.

Merck KGaA

MicroPharm Limited

Pfizer Inc.

Rare Disease Therapeutics Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzzrqm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment