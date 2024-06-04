Homes For Heroes Kingston Veterans’ Village Grand Opening

KINGSTON, Ontario, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today dignitaries from across Canada gathered in Kingston for the opening of the third Homes For Heroes Veterans’ Village. The Kingston Veterans’ Village is designed to support unhoused military Veterans and offers wrap around social support programing, in partnership with Veterans Affairs, to help with their transition to civilian life. Kingston Veterans’ Village features 20 tiny homes, a resource centre, two counsellor offices, recreation spaces, and community gardens. The Kingston Veterans Village was built with support from Canadian Mortgage and Housing, The Province of Ontario, The City of Kingston, and major sponsors including the Britton Smith Foundation, the Smith-Homestead Foundation, CP Kansas City Railways, and the Brick.



“The Kingston Veterans’ Village is a remarkable initiative and a testament to what can be achieved when we come together to support our Veterans. I am proud of the federal government’s contribution, through the Affordable Housing Fund and the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund, that has helped the Homes for Heroes Foundation to create this dedicated space in our community. It’s not just about providing housing, but also fostering a sense of community, camaraderie, and compassion for Veterans in need.” Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands

“This is an exciting time for our charity (www.h4hf.ca) and the entire Veteran community. We are humbled by the support given to us and our Canadian Veterans to make this day a reality. Homes For Heroes’ mission is to integrate all unhoused Canadian military Veterans back into their communities through the provision of housing and support services. It truly takes a village to build one.” stated Brad Field President and CEO of the Homes For Heroes Foundation.

The land for the Kingston Veterans’ Village was donated by the province of Ontario “Veterans answered the call when Canada needed them and the sacrifices of these men and women gave us the freedom we enjoy today,” said Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. “We have a solemn duty to provide these heroes with the support they need. I'm proud our government is supporting this innovative housing solution to provide them with a place to call home.” noted MPP Steven Clark.

A recent study by the Max Bell School of Policy Studies at McGill University estimated that there are now up to 10,000 Canadian Veterans living in a state of homelessness across this country. “In starting the charity, our team met with more than 200 Veterans to understand what they wanted to see in a Veterans’ housing program. We built our charity based on direct feedback from these Veteran interviews. Our Canadian Veterans are proud, they want a hand-up, not a hand-out. We listened to what they had to say, and we designed our villages around meeting their needs” noted David Howard, Co-Founder of the Homes For Heroes Foundation.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to see the Homes for Heroes project come to completion, as it officially opens its doors to help support men and women who have given so much for our country. I know I speak for the City as a whole in saying it has been an honour to contribute to such an important initiative. What a great example of collaboration among all levels of government, community and private partners. Today is a wonderful day for our community!” stated Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson.

“When our soldiers, sailors and air personnel serve to protect Canada, they often wonder when anyone back home cares about them or appreciates their service and their sacrifices. This Home for Heroes project is a clear message to our Veterans that Canada cares and will support them in their times of need. On their path to well-being, our Veterans will have a safe, clean and respectful home.” noted retired General Walter Natynczyk, a member of the Homes For Heroes National Advisory Board.

The Kingston Veterans’ Village is a unique tiny home village that offers a solution to the homeless crisis facing our Canadian military Veterans. Each home within the village has been named after a Canadian Armed Forces member who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. Honour Plaques are placed outside of each home that will serve as a permanent tribute to our fallen and offer a unique means to educate our youth about the sacrifices made by so many of our Canadian heroes.

Media Contact

Brad Field

President and CEO

Homes For Heroes Foundation

brad@h4hf.ca

403-888-2019

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/867af7cd-d1fd-42d9-9f73-f47fe94aa856