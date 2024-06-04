California’s Premier Employment Law Firm: Meet Melmed Law Group

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group , a distinguished employment law firm based in Los Angeles, is dedicated to defending the rights of all employees throughout California. Founded in 2015 by Jonathan Melmed , the firm boasts a dynamic team of 12 legal professionals who are unwavering in their pursuit of justice for workers.



Team Members :

Jonathan Melmed, Founder: Recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2018 to 2024, Jonathan has successfully litigated and settled over 100 class actions. Rosalie Candelario: An experienced litigator with a strong background in employment law. Megan Ross: Specializes in severance agreements and workplace discrimination cases. Kyle Smith: Focuses on wrongful termination and retaliation claims. Ross Quient: Expert in PAGA and class action lawsuits. Laura Supanich: Handles sexual harassment and pregnancy discrimination cases. Michiko Vartanian: Skilled in unpaid wages and meal/rest break violations. Maria Burciaga: Specializes in workplace retaliation and whistleblower protections. Meghan Higday: Experienced in stock options litigation and unreimbursed business expenses. Hannah Becker: Focuses on gender discrimination and whistleblower cases. Emma McGinn: Expert in employment contract disputes. Rebecca Harteker: Handles wrongful termination and workplace harassment.

Practice Areas :

Severance Agreement Review: Assisting employees in understanding and negotiating severance packages.

Assisting employees in understanding and negotiating severance packages. Sexual Harassment: Advocating for victims of workplace sexual harassment.

Advocating for victims of workplace sexual harassment. Stock Options Litigation: Representing employees in disputes over stock options and equity compensation.

Representing employees in disputes over stock options and equity compensation. PAGA and Class Action: Leading large-scale lawsuits for widespread employment violations.

Leading large-scale lawsuits for widespread employment violations. Work Discrimination: Fighting against discrimination based on race, gender, age, and more.

Fighting against discrimination based on race, gender, age, and more. Pregnancy and Gender Discrimination: Protecting the rights of pregnant employees and those facing gender bias.

Protecting the rights of pregnant employees and those facing gender bias. Whistleblower Protections: Defending employees who report illegal activities.

Defending employees who report illegal activities. Wrongful Termination: Challenging unjust terminations.

Challenging unjust terminations. Workplace Retaliation: Protecting employees from retaliation after reporting misconduct.

Protecting employees from retaliation after reporting misconduct. Meal and Rest Break Claims: Ensuring employees receive legally mandated breaks.

Ensuring employees receive legally mandated breaks. Unpaid Wages: Recovering owed wages for employees.

Recovering owed wages for employees. Unreimbursed Business Expenses: Seeking compensation for business expenses not covered by employers.

Dedication to Advocacy:

Melmed Law Group has recovered over $125 million for employees, demonstrating their dedication to achieving justice for those wronged in the workplace. We offer personalized legal services and operate on a contingency fee basis, ensuring clients only pay if we win their case.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation , visit Melmed Law Group or contact us at (310) 824-3828.

Media Contact:

Paniz Rad

Marketing Director

Melmed Law Group

Phone: (310) 824-3828

Email: paniz@melmedlaw.com

About Melmed Law Group :

Melmed Law Group is dedicated to protecting employee rights throughout California. They provide comprehensive legal services, from initial consultations to courtroom advocacy, ensuring justice for those wronged in the workplace.