All Weather Windows Celebrates Ninth ENERGY STAR® Canada Award Win

Edmonton, AB, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Weather Windows, a leader in manufacturing energy efficient windows and doors is proud to announce that it has received the 2024 ENERGY STAR Canada Special Recognition Award. This achievement is a testament to All Weather Windows’ commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable product development, highlighting their position as a leader in the Western Canadian market. The award, presented by ENERGY STAR Canada, celebrates organizations that actively contribute to a sustainable future for Canadians.

This is the second year in a row that All Weather Windows has earned the Special Recognition Award, demonstrating their dedication to the ENERGY STAR Canada program and to enhancing the energy performance of their products, which include over 175,000 configurations that have attained ENERGY STAR certification.

All Weather Windows co-CEOs, Colin Wiebe and Jillene Lakevold say, “We are honoured to receive the ENERGY STAR Canada Special Recognition Award for the second year in a row. This achievement reflects the hard work of our entire team and reaffirms our commitment to help lead our industry towards a more sustainable future, providing products that significantly reduce energy use while enhancing the homes of Canadians.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, commended All Weather Windows on their award win. “Congratulations to All Weather Windows on being awarded a 2024 ENERGY STAR Canada award. Your efforts are driving innovation in energy efficiency, helping Canadians to save money on energy bills and contributing to the fight against climate change. The Government of Canada is very pleased to support energy efficiency solutions on our collective path to a sustainable and prosperous future.”

The ENERGY STAR Canada Awards honour program participants who have demonstrated excellence in promoting the most energy-efficient products, buildings, and new homes available across Canada.

All Weather Windows is an active promoter of ENERGY STAR Canada. This is All Weather Windows’s ninth ENERGY STAR Canada Award; including Window and Door Manufacturer of the Year (2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2020), Participant of the Year (2012), Sustained Excellence (2018), and Special Recognition (2023 and 2024)

About ENERGY STAR Canada

ENERGY STAR Canada offers a robust framework for energy efficiency, fostering a wide array of energy-smart product choices for Canadian consumers. With over 2,000 participating organizations, ENERGY STAR Canada is pivotal in helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions through its stringent certification process. Each ENERGY STAR label represents a product that meets rigorous energy efficiency standards, aiding in energy conservation and environmental protection.

About All Weather Windows

All Weather Windows, one of Canada’s largest privately-owned window, door, and glass manufacturer, has been a cornerstone of the industry for the past 45 years. Founded in Edmonton, Alberta, the company has steadily grown its presence, now boasting customer solution centres in seven key cities. With close to 800 dedicated dealers spanning Western Canada and two manufacturing facilities located in Edmonton, All Weather Windows offers a comprehensive range of energy-efficient and sustainable window and door products. These products cater to a diverse clientele, including dealers, builders, contractors, and homeowners. The company has received numerous accolades, including the ENERGY STAR Canada Sustained Excellence Award and membership in Canada’s Best Managed Companies program for an impressive 16 years, including 10 consecutive years in the Platinum Club. For more information about All Weather Windows, visit https://www.allweatherwindows.com/.

