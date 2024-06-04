CosMedical Technologies® Unveils Revitalize + Restore Microbiome Shampoo: A Revolutionary Solution for Scalp Health and Hair Growth

DAVIE, Fla., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CosMedical Technologies, a leader in skincare innovation and forerunner in the custom branded skincare industry, proudly unveils its latest breakthrough: Revitalize + Restore Microbiome Shampoo.



CosMedical Technologies has long been at the forefront of developing advanced skincare solutions. With a commitment to providing high-quality, custom-branded skincare products to professionals, the company continues to set industry standards. Their latest product, Revitalize + Restore Microbiome Shampoo, is a testament to their dedication to innovation and excellence.

The CEO of CosMedical Technologies, Gina Stabile, stated, "Revitalize + Restore Microbiome Shampoo presents an exciting opportunity for skincare professionals to diversify their custom branded skincare portfolio. This innovative product allows practices to offer a solution that meets the growing demand for effective hair and scalp care treatments that rival the quality of products we use to treat facial skin. We believe it will set a new standard in scalp and hair care.”

As a practicing dermatologist with over four decades of experience and founder of CosMedical Technologies, Dr. Loretta Ciraldo has treated countless patients with scalp and hair loss problems. “Hair loss has many causes, including alopecia areata, male and female alopecia, hormonally induced hair thinning, and hair loss due to medications like chemotherapy,” says Dr. Ciraldo. “The increasing number of patients with hair thinning and other scalp issues inspired the creation of Revitalize + Restore Microbiome Shampoo."

Early clinical trials with 17 volunteer testers have shown impressive results, with 16 out of 17 testers experiencing visible hair regrowth within 2 to 4 weeks. Notably, patients who were unresponsive to other treatments reported significant improvements. The formula is sulfate-free and low pH, making it safe for color-treated hair.

With a commitment to clinical excellence and customer satisfaction, CosMedical Technologies strives to improve the lives of individuals struggling with hair and scalp issues.

For more information about CosMedical Technologies and their range of innovative skincare products, please call 800-275-3627 or write to info@cosmedicaltechnologies.com

About CosMedical Technologies®: Founded in 1993 by board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., F.A.A.D., CosMedical Technologies provides custom label skin care to physicians and medical spas around the world. A forerunner in the private label skin care industry, CosMedical Technologies is known for staying ahead of emerging industry trends, offering a wide range of dermatologist-developed formulas created with advanced ingredients and innovative technology. Partners of CosMedical Technologies can build their own unique brand with industry-leading, medical grade products like Complexion Renewal Oil, enhancing their credibility and increasing repeat business through offer exclusivity. Visit CosMedical Technologies online at www.cosmedicaltechnologies.com for more information.

Contact: Bianca Ruiz | CosMedical Technologies®

800-275-3627 | bianca@cosmedicaltechnologies.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be008b90-eb90-4695-90d1-50b6434241a9