Hyaluronidase Market is Set to Grow at Staggering CAGR of 9.3% to Reach US$ 1,896.8 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hyaluronidase market exhibited a valuation of US$ 852.0 million in 2023, and it is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,896.8 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The global dermatology market was valued at around US$ 23 billion in 2024, showcasing the significant scale and impact of dermatological treatments worldwide. Over 5 million cases of non-melanoma skin cancer are treated in the U.S. annually, highlighting the extensive use of dermatological procedures. Cosmetic procedures have been growing at a rate of approximately 5-6% annually worldwide, driven by increasing demand for aesthetic treatments. Acne, one of the most common skin conditions, affects up to 50 million Americans annually, leading to numerous dermatological visits and procedures. Psoriasis, affecting about 125 million people worldwide, requires regular dermatological care, further emphasizing the need for advanced treatments like hyaluronidase. There are over 10,000 dermatologist clinics in the United States alone, providing a substantial scope for dermatological products and treatments, giving a boost to the hyaluronidase market.

Laser skin resurfacing treatments have been increasing in popularity, with hundreds of thousands of procedures performed annually. Botox injections, the most common minimally invasive cosmetic procedure, see millions of treatments administered each year globally. Dermal fillers are also popular, with over 3 million procedures performed annually worldwide, and hyaluronidase plays a crucial role in managing and correcting these treatments. Skin rejuvenation treatments, including chemical peels and microdermabrasion, account for a significant portion of non-invasive procedures, with millions performed each year. Eczema affects over 30 million Americans, many of whom seek dermatological treatments, further driving the demand for effective solutions like hyaluronidase. Mohs surgery, a common procedure for treating skin cancer, sees over 1 million cases performed annually in the U.S.

Telemedicine in hyaluronidase market has been growing rapidly, with a significant increase in virtual consultations since the COVID-19 pandemic. Billions of dollars are spent on dermatological prescriptions each year, indicating a high volume of treated conditions. Chronic skin ulcers, often related to diabetes, result in numerous dermatological procedures annually, showcasing the broad application of dermatological care.

Melanoma treatments, including surgical excisions, are on the rise, with tens of thousands of procedures performed annually. The global aesthetic/cosmetic lasers market size was valued at US$ 2.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow, driven by increasing demand for advanced treatments and adding fuel to the hyaluronidase market. Phototherapy sessions for conditions like psoriasis and vitiligo are common, with a significant number of treatments conducted each year. Dermabrasion and microdermabrasion procedures are popular for skin rejuvenation, with hundreds of thousands of procedures performed annually.

Key Findings in the Global Hyaluronidase Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 1,896.8 Million CAGR 9.3% Largest Region (2023) North America (39.4%) By Type Animal-Derived Hyaluronidase (63.4%) By Application Dermatology (38.9%) Top Trends Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Aesthetic Procedures.

Growth in Medical Tourism, particularly in Asia Pacific.

Technological Advancements in Drug Delivery Systems. Top Drivers Rising Prevalence of Skin Related Chronic Diseases.

Growing Awareness and Applications in Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Industries

High Number of Non-Surgical Skin Procedures in Regions like North America Top Challenges High Cost of Treatment and Adverse Side Effects

Strict Regulations Regarding the Use of Hyaluronidase

Heavy Demand for Hyaluronidase from Fillers to Fixers Playing a Dominant Role in Dermatology Treatment, Captures over 38.9% Market Share

Hyaluronidase is a pivotal enzyme in dermatology, especially in aesthetic medicine, due to its ability to break down hyaluronic acid (HA), a major component of the extracellular matrix. Its primary application is in correcting complications from HA fillers, such as overcorrection, asymmetry, and vascular occlusion, driving growth of the hyaluronidase market. Studies indicate that 5 units of hyaluronidase can decompose 0.1mL of 20mg/mL HA, although recommendations can vary up to 30 units for the same amount. Additionally, there is no significant difference in efficacy between using 20 or 40 units to degrade 0.2mL of various fillers.

Hyaluronidase enhances the absorption of other drugs into tissues, aiding in medical treatments beyond aesthetics. It reduces tissue damage in cases of drug extravasation and has been used in ophthalmic surgery for over 60 years, now being implemented in dermatosurgery as well. Licensed by the FDA for increasing absorption and dispersion of injected drugs and by the EU for various medical applications, hyaluronidase has a well-established safety profile. The risk of anaphylaxis is extremely low, less than 0.1%, with most adverse events being minor and temporary.

In cases of vascular compromise due to filler injections, hyaluronidase quickly dissolves the filler to restore blood flow and prevent tissue necrosis, making the hyaluronidase market gain more value with each year. Although delayed hypersensitivity reactions can occur, a skin test is recommended before administration in non-emergency situations. Hyaluronidase has a half-life of two minutes but a duration of action lasting 24-48 hours, making it effective in treating conditions like eyelid edema. Consensus guidelines and recent reviews emphasize its critical role in managing aesthetic complications, supported by its long-standing use since the 1930s. Proper training and adherence to protocols ensure safe and cost-effective use, with ongoing research exploring new applications and improving existing protocols, solidifying hyaluronidase's vital role in dermatology.

From Test Tubes to Treatments: The Surge of Animal-Derived Hyaluronidase in Healthcare is Leading with More than 63.4% Market Share

Animal-derived hyaluronidase has become a cornerstone in various medical and cosmetic fields due to its unique properties and effectiveness. As a result, hyaluronidase market is particularly prominent in dermatology, ophthalmology, and plastic surgery, where it enhances the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs, improving resorption of radiopaque agents and facilitating subcutaneous fluid administration.

In dermatology, the demand for non-invasive methods to treat skin conditions like rashes, dehydration, redness, and aging is driving significant growth. Despite its benefits, animal-derived hyaluronidase is immunogenic and may cause allergic reactions, necessitating careful monitoring. It is particularly effective in managing edema, with studies showing rapid resolution of lower eyelid edema after a single injection in 20 patients. Moreover, hyaluronidase plays a role in bacterial spread by breaking down the polysaccharide matrix that holds animal cells together, aiding pathogens like Streptococcus and Staphylococcus.

In the global hyaluronidase market, bovine testes hyaluronidase has shown promise in modulating inflammatory responses and accelerating wound healing, with in vitro studies demonstrating a 20% increase in fibroblast proliferation at low concentrations. In ophthalmology, hyaluronidase manages postoperative periorbital inflammation and improves surgical outcomes. In cosmetology, it dissolves hyaluronic acid fillers, crucial for correcting overfilling or uneven distribution. The enzyme's activity, measured using colorimetric assays, underscores its versatility.

Genetically, the genes for human hyaluronidases HYAL1-3 and HYAL4-6 are clustered on chromosomes 3 and 7, respectively. Despite its broad applications, delayed hypersensitivity and its role as a bacterial virulence factor highlight the need for cautious use. Nevertheless, its application in chemotherapy to enhance drug absorption and in veterinary medicine to combat parasitic infections in sheep underscores its broad utility. With the rising demand for non-invasive treatments, animal-derived hyaluronidase remains a vital component in advancing medical and cosmetic practices.

Hyaluronidase Market Powerhouse: The US Leads North America's Market Surge

The United States is indisputably the leading consumer of hyaluronidase in North America, driven by an advanced healthcare infrastructure, high demand for aesthetic and medical treatments, and significant market investments. North America, spearheaded by the US, is projected to capture the largest revenue share of the global hyaluronidase market. This substantial market size underscores the region’s capacity to support advanced medical treatments.

Aesthetic treatments are a major contributor to this dominance, with over 107,000 dermal filler surgeries performed annually in the US, necessitating hyaluronidase to manage complications and optimize results. Growing awareness about the benefits of hyaluronic acid beauty products and the integration of medical and cosmetic dermatology practices further amplify this demand. The country’s focus on minimally invasive procedures is reflected in the increasing adoption of hyaluronidase. Medical applications also play a crucial role. Hyaluronidase is extensively used in ophthalmic surgery, dermatosurgery, and as an adjunct to chemotherapy, showcasing its critical role in enhancing patient care. The US’s advanced healthcare facilities and numerous vendors ensure the availability and use of hyaluronidase in various medical applications.

Technological advancements and continuous research fuel further growth. Innovations in drug delivery systems and the development of recombinant hyaluronidase have increased treatment effectiveness and reduced allergic reactions. The ongoing development of novel hyaluronidase-based products specifically designed for dermatological applications is set to drive further market expansion. Economic and demographic factors, such as the US's high healthcare spending rates and comprehensive insurance coverage, bolster the growth of hyaluronidase market. An aging population and high-income earners investing in advanced treatments further drive demand. Stringent regulatory approvals and safety protocols ensure the efficacy of hyaluronidase, contributing to its high consumption.

Global Hyaluronidase Market Key Players

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

McKesson

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Halozyme Inc.

the Cooper Companies Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Shreya Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Calzyme

Dermax Medical Technology (Hebei) Co., Ltd.

Shijiazhuang Yiang Technology Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Vecon Int

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Animal Derived

Synthetic

By Application

Dermatology

Chemotherapy

Ophthalmology

Plastic Surgery

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

