The YMCA to Host Multi-Sector Job Fair

OTTAWA, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The YMCA of National Capital Region’s Employment Access Centre is pleased to announce the return of its Multi-Sector Job Fair, which connects local job seekers with hiring employers. The YMCA Job Fair is open to all and takes place on June 12, between 12 PM to 3 PM at the Merivale Mall, located at 1642 Merivale Road in Nepean.



“The YMCA works to help the people of our community reach their potential,” says Trevor McAlmont, President and CEO at the YCMA of the National Capital Region. “Not only do job fairs like these facilitate important connections between local employers and job seekers, they foster economic and encourage personal growth.”

The YMCA job fair will host more than 40 local organizations who are seeking committed, enthusiastic employees to fill available positions. Those actively seeking employment, or considering a new career path, will have an opportunity to explore positions in a wide variety of sectors including; services, trades, public sector, health care, and more.

There is no charge to attend the job fair, though pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Please visit ymcaottawa-eac.ca to learn more and register. Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes and be prepared for interviews.

About the YMCA of the National Capital Region:

Founded in 1867, the YMCA of the National Capital Region is a registered charity dedicated to building healthy communities. The organization is committed to nurturing the potential of children, teens and young adults, promoting healthy living and supporting vulnerable people within the community. The Y serves thousands of people across the Ottawa region each year. A focus on inclusiveness and accessibility means people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities are served through all stages of life. To learn more visit ymcaottawa.ca.

