SECU Awards Statewide Scholarships to 234 Youth Members for Summer Camp Adventures

RALEIGH, N.C., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through its annual Summer Camp Awards program, State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) provided $500 scholarships to 234 youth members statewide for 2024. One FAT CAT® and one Zard® winner per credit union branch were randomly selected in a drawing of all eligible entries, with scholarships totaling $117,000. Scholarships will be used for the registration costs and associated fees at the summer camp of choice by each youth winner. More than 400 applicants entered the contest by submitting an original art illustration or written essay about their dream summer camp adventure.



The program is designed to encourage youth to continue learning and exploring new areas of interest during their summer break. Since its launch in 2022, the program has grown in participation with $279,500 in scholarships being awarded to 559 SECU youth members across the state.

Upon learning about her son’s scholarship, Amanda Abernethy shared, “Our family is extremely grateful for the summer camp award! Chance was super excited when I told him he was a winner. He smiled and expressed appreciation for it. The award makes it possible to experience a science-filled summer camp, which our son enjoys so much. We thank SECU for making this available – it’s a blessing to us!”

“Our network of branches in all 100 North Carolina counties helps SECU build strong connections with our members and local communities. Through statewide programs like the Summer Camp Awards, we can expand our positive impact and make an even bigger financial difference in the communities we serve,” said SECU President and CEO Leigh Brady. “Summer camps provide a wealth of opportunities for young people to learn more about their interests and to enjoy the experiences with peers who share that common bond. We congratulate all SECU youth winners.”

About SECU

