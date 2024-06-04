Dr. Ralph Thomas Champions Global Innovation with AGI54 Rollout Across 170 Resorts in Six Countries

SAN DIEGO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a pioneering force in the realm of advanced analytics solutions tailored for the dynamic hospitality industry, proudly announces a momentous stride forward with the rollout of its latest breakthrough: AGI54. This innovative release is poised to revolutionize the landscape for the 170 resort partners of QCI across North America, setting new benchmarks in guest experience enhancement and operational optimization.



AGI54 isn't merely an upgrade; it's a testament to QCI's unwavering commitment to the development of new powerful unique intellectual property is empowering resorts with new tooling that is able to help navigate todays highly volatile resort industry. As QCI continues its mission to drive revenue growth, elevate guest satisfaction, and streamline operational efficiency, AGI54 emerges as a cornerstone in this endeavor.

Crucially, AGI54 arrives at a pivotal moment for QCI, enabling the deployment of its cutting-edge software solutions at an unprecedented scale. With over 8,000 users spread across 500 sites worldwide, QCI's capacity to deliver its latest innovations is poised to reach new heights. This scalability is paramount, especially considering the stringent security constraints inherent in the casino resort industry and the diverse regulatory requirements that span across numerous jurisdictions.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of Quick Custom Intelligence, expands on the significance of AGI54, emphasizing the immediate and significant feedback received from the QCI Community. "We are incredibly pleased with the enthusiastic response and valuable insights pouring in from our vibrant QCI Community. Their feedback not only validates the transformative potential of AGI54 but also serves as a guiding beacon for our future endeavors helping our resort partners harness the power of data intelligence to drive measurable results, even within the most demanding operational environments."

Furthermore, Dr. Thomas underscores the pivotal role of ongoing and weekly meetings with each of QCI's customers in fostering innovation and maintaining the QCI Enterprise Platform at the forefront of the industry. "Our commitment to fostering close partnerships with our customers is unwavering," he states. "Through regular, collaborative engagements, we ensure that the QCI Enterprise Platform evolves in lockstep with the evolving needs of the hospitality industry. These meetings serve as crucibles of innovation, where ideas are exchanged, challenges are tackled, and solutions are forged. It's this relentless pursuit of excellence that propels us forward and sets the standard for industry leadership."

Josh Crowder, Director of Marketing at The Casino @ Dania Beach, echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the transformative impact AGI54 will have on guest experiences and revenue growth. "As a strategic partner of QCI, we recognize the importance of innovation in today's dynamic market," states Crowder. "The AGI54 upgrades offer unparalleled capabilities to enhance guest experiences, optimize operations, and drive revenue growth. We eagerly anticipate leveraging these advancements to further elevate our offerings and deliver exceptional experiences to our patrons."

So, what makes AGI54 stand out from its predecessors? At its core, AGI54 represents a quantum leap forward in data-driven decision-making for resorts. Let's delve into some of the new capabilities that make this release truly groundbreaking intellectual property:

Task Optimization Method: Leveraging trade secret and patent pending methods, this system empowers resorts to optimize operational tasks in real-time, showing the direct impact of specific kinds of tasks. By enhancing efficiency and resource allocation, resorts can ensure seamless operations even in the face of dynamic challenges.

Host Lift Evaluation Method: This trade secret protected and patent pending method measures the effectiveness of host teams, providing invaluable insights into the efficacy of guest engagement strategies. Armed with this knowledge, resorts can tailor their approaches to maximize impact and foster deeper connections with guests.

Campaign Segment Breakdown Tool: AGI54 equips resorts with the ability to analyze campaign performance at a granular level. By understanding the nuances of campaign effectiveness, resorts can fine-tune their marketing strategies to drive higher conversion rates and foster stronger guest relationships. The campaign tooling allows for sophisticated response tooling for multilayered campaigns that can respond to specific behaviors to providing for one-to-one marketing tooling.

Merchandising of Market Baskets and Associated Marketing Tools: With patent pending tools for merchandising market baskets, resorts can optimize product offerings and promotional activities with surgical precision. This targeted approach not only drives revenue but also enhances guest satisfaction by delivering personalized experiences.

Enhanced Events Management Tooling: AGI54 introduces a powerful heavily patented iteration in events management, facilitating collaboration to boost event density, particularly micro events, and drive deeper engagement among guests. By leveraging this tool, resorts can create memorable experiences that resonate with their guests long after they depart.

However, the true magic of AGI54 lies not only in its feature set but also in its distributed management methodology designed to protect tribal sovereignty and comply with gaming regulatory requirements. QCI achieves this feat by leveraging a secure, distributed cloud method, ensuring that resorts can seamlessly integrate these innovations into their existing infrastructure without compromising on security or performance.

In conclusion, the rollout of AGI54 represents a watershed moment for QCI and its resort casino partners. With its unparalleled scalability, innovative features, and robust methodology, AGI54 is poised to redefine the standards of excellence in the competitive North American hospitality market. As QCI continues to lead the charge towards a data-driven future, one thing is certain: the best is yet to come.

