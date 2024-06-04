Trisura Group Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura Group” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSU) today announced the results of the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on June 3, 2024 in Toronto (the “Meeting”).



At the Meeting, all nine nominees proposed for election to the Board by Shareholders were elected. Management received the following proxies from Shareholders in regard to the election of directors:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % David Clare 33,530,663 98.25% 597,786 1.75% Paul Gallagher 32,118,368 94.11% 2,010,081 5.89% Sacha Haque 33,658,204 98.62% 470,245 1.38% Barton Hedges 33,599,955 98.45% 528,494 1.55% Anik Lanthier 33,601,593 98.46% 526,856 1.54% Janice Madon 33,594,631 98.44% 533,818 1.56% George E. Myhal 30,614,846 89.70% 3,513,603 10.30% Lilia Sham 33,659,553 98.63% 468,896 1.37% Robert Taylor 32,840,051 96.22% 1,288,398 3.78%



About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Risk Solutions, Corporate Insurance, and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada and the United States. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at www.trisura.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact:



Name: Bryan Sinclair

Tel: 416 607 2135

Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com