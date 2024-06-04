AmeriCorps Awards More Than $2.8 Million to Native Nations and Native-led Organizations

WASHINGTON, DC, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, awarded more than $2.8 million in federal funding to Native Nations and native-led nonprofit organizations providing healthcare education, weatherization and home repair services, legal assistance, academic coaching and employment training.



These investments continue AmeriCorps’ commitment to partnering with American Indian and Alaska Native tribes and tribal organizations. The grantees address critical issues to Native and Indigenous communities, leveraging a long history and culture of service. AmeriCorps has invested over $12 million in recent years to support Native Nations and tribal communities.

Native grantees will use the awards to build strong networks of AmeriCorps members and volunteers and develop community-based projects. This investment is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s larger commitment to create lasting change in Indian Country by strengthening tribal communities through education and economic development.

The AmeriCorps State and National Native Nations Grant investments total $2,850,939. In addition to grant funding, AmeriCorps made available $782,391 in education awards for AmeriCorps members. After successfully completing a full-service term, members receive a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award equal to the Pell Grant toward tuition at eligible schools and at specific GI Bill-approved educational programs for veterans or student loan repayment.

AmeriCorps remains committed to investing in member well-being. The fiscal year 2025 budget will support a minimum living allowance of $13 per hour for all AmeriCorps members—an increase of approximately $2 per hour from FY 2024. Since the beginning of the Biden-Harris administration, the living allowance for AmeriCorps State and National has increased by more than 14 percent.



“As we celebrate AmeriCorps’ 30th anniversary, we are thinking about what our next 30 years can achieve for communities across America," said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. "AmeriCorps federal funding and ‘people power’ support tribal nations in addressing community-identified needs, creating lasting positive change. President Biden’s leadership sets the standard for AmeriCorps—and all federal agencies—to not only uphold our federal trust responsibility but to imagine what more is possible with true collaboration.”

AmeriCorps State and National Native Nations Awardees

Alaska Pacific University

Cherokee Nation

Chinle Chapter

Families Working Together, Inc.

Lummi Indian Business Council

Native Village of Selawik

Ponca Economic Development Corp

Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians

San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians

Sitting Bull College

Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo

AmeriCorps regularly grants federal funding to local communities and organizations across the country, including funds for federally recognized American Indian and Alaskan Native tribes or tribal organizations.

Learn more about AmeriCorps’ partnership with Native Nations at: AmeriCorps.gov/NativeNations.

